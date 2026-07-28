Contact Us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Altoona Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
RN clinical contact center
If you have an urgent medical or mental health question, we have nurses ready to help. Call a triage nurse at 1 (833) TELE-URGENT (1 (833) 835-3874). Available 24 hours a day.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Altoona health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Altoona health care.
Mailing address
VA Altoona Healthcare System
2907 Pleasant Valley Blvd
Altoona, PA 16602
Main phone numbers
Local: (814) 943-8164
Toll-free: (877) 626-2500
To use TeleTYpe for the Deaf (TTY) services: dial 711.
A – F
Acute & Long Term Care
(877) 626-2500 ext.18107
Associate Director for Patient Care Service
(877) 626-2500 ext.14599
Associate Director
(877) 626-2500 ext.17037
Canteen
(877) 626-2500 ext.14456
Central Registration
(877) 626-2500 ext.17565
Chaplain Service
(877) 626-2500 ext.17140
Chief of Staff
(877) 626-2500 ext.17472
Community Based Outpatient Clinics
Dubois - (877) 626-2500 ext.25153
Johnstown/Indiana - (877) 626-2500 ext.35014
Huntingdon/State College - (877) 626-2500 ext.15266
Community Care
(877) 626-2500 ext.17777
Community Living Center
(877) 626-2500 ext.17024
Connected Care
(877) 626-2500 ext.14272 or ext.18529
Director's Office
(877) 626-2500 ext.17031
G – M
Home Based Primary Care
(877) 626-2500 ext.17491 or ext.14909
Home Telehealth
(877) 626-2500 ext.18105
Hospital Based Outpatient Clinics
(877) 626-2500 ext.17491
Library
(877) 626-2500 ext.17156
Medicine, Geriatrics, and PM&RS
(877) 626-2500 ext.17500
PM&RS - (877) 626-2500 ext.17124
Mental Health
MyHealtheVet
(877) 626-2500 ext.17146
N – Z
Outpatient
(877) 626-2500 ext.17491 or ext.14909
Pathology & Laboratory
(877) 626-2500 ext.17090
Patient Advocate
(877) 626-2500 ext.14785 or ext.14354
Pharmacy
(877) 626-2500 ext.14153
Police
(877) 626-2500 ext.17059
Primary Care
(877) 626-2500 ext.18100
Prosthetics
(877) 626-2500 ext.18190
Public Affairs Office
(877) 626-2500 ext.14905 or
Recreation Therapy
(877) 626-2500 ext.17158
Release of Information
(877) 626-2500 ext.14870
Surgical and Specialty Care
(877) 626-2500 ext.17491 or ext.14909
Urgent Care Clinic & Medical Unit 4
(877) 626-2500 ext.17024
Veterans Transportation Program
(877) 626-2500 ext.14899
Voluntary Services
(877) 626-2500 ext.17141
Women Veterans Health Program
(877) 626-2500 ext.18155
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Altoona Health System.
Phone: (814) 943-8164 ext. 14905 or (814) 329-9754
Email: Rachel.Prichard@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at (877) 626-2500 and ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by VA Altoona
Email: VHAVISN01FOIAALT@va.gov
Fax:
Mail:
James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center
Release of Information
2907 Pleasant Valley Blvd.
Altoona, PA 16602
For questions about your request to VA Altoona
Phone: (814) 940-6384
Additional FOIA request information
See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at vhaaltwebmaster@va.gov.
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: (800) 488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline
Report patient care or safety issues
The Joint Commission encourages anyone who has concerns or complaints about the safety and/or quality of care to bring those concerns or complaints first to the attention of the hospital’s management, which may lead to an immediate resolution of the matter.
The Joint Commission will maintain your name as confidential information and forbids accredited hospitals from taking retaliatory actions against employees for having reported quality of care concerns to The Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint
Phone: (800) 994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality and Patient Safety
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181