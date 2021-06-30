Just launched: all-new James E. Van Zandt VAMC website

Great news! James E. Van Zandt VAMC has just launched a new website that will gives you better service and an easier online experience.

Veterans, families and caregivers have told us that VA medical center websites are confusing to navigate, contain outdated or missing information and do not match their VA health care journey.

We listened.

To better meet the needs of Veterans, families and caregivers, VA has built all-new websites for medical centers and related health care facilities. We have used your feedback to develop a website that provides everything Veterans, families and caregivers need to prepare for a visit, get care and connect with your VA health care team:

Directions to main VAMCs and associated clinics

Phone numbers

Parking and transportation information

Hospital and clinic hours

Patient registration

Making appointments and refilling prescriptions

You will find a new complete list of VA health services, social programs and care coordinators, including:

Primary and specialty care

Mental health care

Caregiver support and care coordinators for women Veterans, LGBT Veterans, returning service members and more

We have built a mobile-first user experience that gets you to all content and tools in just one or two clicks, including:

Online scheduling, prescription refills and access to medical records

A new list of health services that uses Veteran-friendly names and descriptions

New social and health program pages that make it easier to connect Veterans and their caregivers with care coordinators to help them with their health care journey

Increased speed and mobile features that allow users to call VA or get driving directions with a single click

Click here to visit James E. Van Zandt VAMC’s new website. The old website is no longer functional, and you will automatically be directed to the new site. It’s all part of our continuing work to improve the Veteran experience.