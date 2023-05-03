Childress VA Clinic ribbon cutting and Veterans resource fair
Childress VA Clinic ribbon cutting
When:
Tue. May 9, 2023, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
Childress VA Clinic
2305 Avenue F, NW
Ste. 900
Childress , TX
Cost:
Free
Amarillo VA Health Care System is pleased to announce the opening of the new Childress VA Clinic and invites Veterans and local citizens to a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, May 9, at 10 a.m. and Veterans resource fair until 1 p.m.
All Veterans are invited to stop and learn about the resources they have earned with their service. Eligible Veterans will have the opportunity to enroll in VA health care on site.
Featuring:
- VA healthcare enrollment
- Whole Health
- Women’s health
- Suicide prevention
Veterans may also want to visit the PACT Act information booth to learn about the expanded health care and benefits for millions of Veterans and their survivors – including many Vietnam-era, Gulf War-era, and Post-9/11 Veterans.