Childress VA Clinic ribbon cutting and Veterans resource fair

Childress VA Clinic ribbon cutting

When: Tue. May 9, 2023, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: Childress VA Clinic 2305 Avenue F, NW Ste. 900 Childress , TX Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Amarillo VA Health Care System is pleased to announce the opening of the new Childress VA Clinic and invites Veterans and local citizens to a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, May 9, at 10 a.m. and Veterans resource fair until 1 p.m.

All Veterans are invited to stop and learn about the resources they have earned with their service. Eligible Veterans will have the opportunity to enroll in VA health care on site.

Featuring:

VA healthcare enrollment

Whole Health

Women’s health

Suicide prevention

Veterans may also want to visit the PACT Act information booth to learn about the expanded health care and benefits for millions of Veterans and their survivors – including many Vietnam-era, Gulf War-era, and Post-9/11 Veterans.