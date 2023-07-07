PACT Act Summer VetFest & Claims Clinic - Amarillo

Amarillo VA Health Care System and Veterans Benefits Administration, Waco Regional Office are hosting the Amarillo regional Summer VetFest and VBA Claims Clinic on Tuesday, July 25, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center. Follow us on Facebook @VAAmarillo for details.

Learn more about the PACT Act and what it means for your VA benefits and health care at VA.gov/PACT.