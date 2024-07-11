What is MOVE!?

VA’s MOVE! Weight Management Program for Veterans can help you adopt a healthy lifestyle, meet your health goals, and manage your weight. MOVE! is about much more than weight. It is about increasing your ability and confidence to achieve your health goals. MOVE!’s basic ideas—helping you learn tools and approaches for healthy eating and physical activity—are easy to follow and based on the latest research.

If you have a higher body weight, losing 5%-10% of your weight can improve your health. Keeping a weight that is healthy for you can help you feel good and have energy to do the things you want to do.

With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can:

improve your quality of life, and even live longer

reduce health risks

prevent or reverse certain diseases

VA also offers weight management medicines and surgery. These options can be helpful when used along with lifestyle changes that are part of MOVE!. Talk with your health care team to learn more about these choices and how they can help you meet your goals.

How do I get started with move!?

If you are interested in weight management and healthy living, contact your VA health care team or local VA health facility. Ask for the MOVE! Program. If you're not enrolled in VA health care, you can apply now. Learn how to apply for VA health care.

How can i participate in move!?

We work to provide you with the right care at the right time and location for you. We provide your care at the VA facility closest to your home that has the expertise to manage all of your needs. Virtual care may also be an option.

All MOVE! participation options use the MOVE! Veteran Workbook and companion materials. The workbook was designed to empower and equip Veterans to manage their health. The materials are interactive with goal-setting tools, reflection questions, and activities.

MOVE! Orientation is a one-time individual or group session that allows Veterans to reflect on their current and desired future state, identify what matters to them, and hear about key strategies for weight management, the MOVE! Program and its benefits.

MOVE! Group Sessions are the most common way Veterans participate. Veterans find it helps to hear from each other about what works. Clinician-led groups meet regularly and follow a structured discussion format.

MOVE! Individual Sessions may be available to receive more customized recommendations.

TeleMOVE! Home Telehealth is a 90-session in-home messaging and monitoring option for those who prefer to review materials independently with periodic phone calls to evaluate goals. Each day Veterans spend about 10 minutes reading health-related information, completing an activity, and answering questions on the phone or computer along with regular weight monitoring.

Additional Program Options

MOVE! Coach is a mobile app for Veterans who want to set their own pace. Brief check-ins with a MOVE! clinician may be available at VA facilities that offer MOVE! Coach with Care.

Annie text messaging is a self-care tool that can be added to a MOVE! participation option to enhance the experience or be used independently. Daily texts provide motivation and prompts for tracking goals, weight, food, and/or activity.

Weight Management Medications and Metabolic Bariatric Surgery are treatment options that may be helpful for some Veterans. To learn more about these options, please contact your healthcare provider.

What is adult overweight and obesity?

Overweight or obesity are described as weight that is greater than what is considered healthy for a person’s height. This definition can vary from person to person. Body Mass Index (BMI), which is calculated using a weight to height ratio, is a screening tool for adult overweight and obesity. However, BMI does not diagnose health or how much fat you may have. It can be a useful starting point for learning about your current health status. Talk with your health care provider to learn more.

What factors contribute to overweight and obesity?

A person’s body weight is affected by many factors. These include:

Eating patterns: what, how much, and how often you eat and drink.

Physical activity: how much you move your body.

Sleep: the quality of your sleep and how long you sleep can affect your food, beverage, and activity choices.

Genetics: certain genes can alter how hungry you feel.

Medicines: some medicines can cause weight changes.

Environment: where you live, learn, work, and play can affect what and how much you eat and drink.

Society: your culture, education, and the pressure that you experience from peers and the media can affect what and how much you eat and drink.

How can having a higher body weight affect your health?

Overweight and obesity are linked with low energy, pain, poor sleep, and greater risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and diabetes. If you have a higher body weight, losing 5%-10% of your current weight can help lower your risks for these and other conditions. Keeping a weight that is healthy for you can help you feel good and have energy to do the things you want to do.

Can I get screened for overweight and obesity in VA?

VA recommends that you get screened every year for overweight and obesity. To get screened, talk with your VA health care provider.

What are some health problems that are related to overweight and obesity?

People who have higher body weight are at increased risk for many diseases and health conditions, including high blood pressure, high total cholesterol, Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. Overweight and obesity are also linked with a higher overall chance of death.

How can you strive for a healthy weight?

Working towards a weight that is healthy for you can help you feel good and have energy to do the things you want to do. It can also help you prevent and manage many chronic health conditions.

To aim for a healthy body weight:

Talk with your health care team about your goals and to identify what is healthy for you.

Move more during your day. Try to include at least 2½ hours each week of moderate activity that makes you breathe a little harder and sweat a little, such as walking, gardening, slow biking, or hand cycling.

Eat when you are hungry, pay attention to when you are full, and look for foods that you enjoy, such as vegetables and fruit for fiber and lean protein options.

To track your progress, weigh yourself at least weekly and keep a log of your food and activity.

VA resources for overweight and obesity

Access helpful VA resources for overweight and obesity

Other helpful resources

Access additional helpful resources for overweight and obesity