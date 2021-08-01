New to the Vet Center? Please stop by during our office hours or give us a call to discuss how the Anchorage Vet Center staff can help. Call 907-563-6966 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.

We understand that you may not know what to expect for your first appointment with the Vet Center. On your first visit you can expect:

You will complete an intake packet which includes Vet Center confidentiality, demographic information, release of information (optional) and assessments.

A counselor will evaluate you to ensure that you and those around you are safe.

You and your counselor will begin to establish and develop a treatment plan that is appropriate to your goals and needs.

Follow-up appointments will be scheduled as appropriate as determined by your counselor.

The Anchorage Vet Center has walk in availability: We offer walk in appointments Monday - Friday from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm.