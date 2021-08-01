Anchorage Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
New to the Vet Center? Please stop by during our office hours or give us a call to discuss how the Anchorage Vet Center staff can help. Call 907-563-6966 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
We understand that you may not know what to expect for your first appointment with the Vet Center. On your first visit you can expect:
- You will complete an intake packet which includes Vet Center confidentiality, demographic information, release of information (optional) and assessments.
- A counselor will evaluate you to ensure that you and those around you are safe.
- You and your counselor will begin to establish and develop a treatment plan that is appropriate to your goals and needs.
- Follow-up appointments will be scheduled as appropriate as determined by your counselor.
The Anchorage Vet Center has walk in availability: We offer walk in appointments Monday - Friday from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
The Anchorage Vet Center has parking directly in front of the building. Please park in any available space.
The main entrance is private. When you enter the building, you will encounter Vet Center staff ready to greet and assist you.
For assistance with transportation you can contact the Anchorage VA Clinic at 907-257-4700 who can provide up to date information on shuttle services and other resources to Veteran's in need of transportation assistance .
The Municipality of Anchorage provides public transportation services with the People Mover and the municipality bus lines. View People Mover Route Maps and Bus Stop Lists.
In the spotlight at Anchorage Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Spotlight: Community
The Anchorage Vet Center has numerous gatherings throughout the year to bring Veterans, service members, Guard/Reserve and our community partners together in a recreational setting. Call to be added to our invite list!
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
If you have lost a loved one, you do not have to go through this difficult life adjustment alone. The Anchorage Vet Center can offer counseling and other support services, such as:
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one while they were serving on active duty
- Grief counseling
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
The Anchorage Vet Center team currently has four licensed professional counselors that offer a variety of therapeutic treatments for symptoms of PTSD, MST, depression, anxiety and readjustment.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
The Anchorage Vet Center offers:
- Anger management
- Stress management
- Anxiety management
- Social support and activity engagement
Evidence-based therapies such as:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Whole Health
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Whole health can be thought of as a circle of health with four key elements:
- Self
- Self-care
- Professional care
- Community
This concept puts the client at the center of their healthcare, rather than your illness or conditions.
The Anchorage Vet Center is pleased to offer iRest Nidra yoga and meditation. The benefits of iRest include:
- Improved sleep
- Stress relief
- Anxiety reduction
- Inner peace
- Improved well being
Please contact us for current dates and times.
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
The Anchorage Vet Center has specialized counseling services and recreational activities for female Veterans and service members. Please contact us at 907-563-6966 for current events.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Talk with us about overcoming substance abuse problems so we can offer services to meet your needs.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
The Vet Center can also provide you with ongoing counseling services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Do you need assistance learning more about VA and community resources that can support you in achieving your goals? The Anchorage Vet Center can help you navigate:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for healthcare
- Where to file claims
- Understand your VA education benefits
- VA home loans
- VA burial benefits
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
The Anchorage Vet Center collaborates with our community partners, building local referral networks, to expand support services. A few of the community partners we collaborate with are:
- Local military installation-Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
- Local Veteran/Service member support organizations
- National Guard and Reserve units
- Veterans Service Officers
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
The Anchorage Vet Center is pleased to offer telehealth services to clients. Telehealth can be advantageous for clients who:
- Desire to receive counseling services from the privacy of their own home
- Are traveling
- Feel too ill to drive to the Vet Center but are still able to engage in counseling services
We’ll help you achieve your job and career goals. We can connect you with one-on-one support, counseling, and training.
Make your education benefits work for you! Talk with our staff about:
- GI Bill
- Vocational Rehabilitation
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.