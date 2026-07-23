VA Ann Arbor health care
At VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.
Locations
2215 Fuller Road
Ann Arbor, MI 48105-2303
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Manage your health online
Other services at VA Ann Arbor health care
Stories
A new study led by the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System and Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 8 found that a new medication safety program for patients using blood thinners helped reduce risky prescribing that can increase the risk of bleeding for Veterans.
Events
VA S.A.V.E training, four ways you can help a Veteran in Crisis.
When
Thu. Aug 6, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET