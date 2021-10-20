Veteran Transportation Service

The following guidelines are provided for Veterans taking advantage of this service. Riding the shuttle is dependent upon space:

You MUST have a scheduled appointment at the Ann Arbor VAMC or one of its supported Community Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs). Canteen Service is available at the Ann Arbor VAMC and Toledo CBOC locations for you to purchase meals and/or snacks. NO alcoholic beverages are allowed in any government vehicle or vehicle contracted by the government. If you are intoxicated or uncooperative you will not be permitted to ride. To schedule a ride please call the Transportation Dispatch team as indicated above. You MUST notify/contact us if your appointment is cancelled, rescheduled or you make other transportation arrangements. You MUST notify/contact VTS Office a minimal of 48 hours to arrange Special Mode transportation. If you use a motorized scooter or an amigo, please make us aware of this when you call.

All riders using the VTS services or those of the contractors are required to sign and agree to the terms of our rider’s agreement, including care givers, family or guests. The agreement as written cannot be altered or changed in any fashion by riders. Should you have concerns with the agreement you are required to contact the VTS Mobility Manager or VTP Chief with your concerns in writing. You are cautioned that you may not be able to use the service until the resolution of your dispute and the agreement is signed. We make every attempt to assist Veterans wherever we can, however, at times it must be noted that serving the majority is our goal and meeting the needs of a single rider may not be possible.