Veteran Transportation Service
The mission of the Veterans Transportation Service (VTS) is to improve the quality of life for Veterans by increasing access to health care through integrated and cost-effective transportation solutions. The VTS program is active at the Ann Arbor VA Medical Center (VAMC) and is intended to assist Veterans (both inpatients and outpatients) with transportation needs to appointments. We offer many services that help to meet Veteran needs, from local shuttles to our outpatient clinics on Packard and Green road, daily shuttle trips to outlying communities and door to door transportation for qualified Veterans.
Beneficiary Travel:
VA travel pay reimbursement through the Beneficiary Travel programs may pay Veterans back for mileage and other travel expenses to and from approved health care appointments. Find out if you’re eligible and how to request reimbursement.
Resource List
Direct Deposit
Video — BTSSS: How to set up Direct Deposit and access BTSSS
Travel Pay
Video — Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS) Introduction
Video — How to Access BTSSS and Create Your Login
Video — How to set up Direct Deposit and access BTSSS
Video — How to submit a travel reimbursement claim for a VA facility appointment
Video — How to submit a travel reimbursement claim for a non-VA facility
Video — How to check the status of your travel reimbursement claim
To schedule transportation for upcoming appointments, Veterans must contact the Ann Arbor VAMC Transportation dispatcher by phone at 734-222-7145, not later than 4 p.m. the duty day prior to the scheduled appointment. We are staffed at this number from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays. Voicemail is available at all other times.
The following guidelines are provided for Veterans taking advantage of this service. Riding the shuttle is dependent upon space:
- You MUST have a scheduled appointment at the Ann Arbor VAMC or one of its supported Community Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs).
- Canteen Service is available at the Ann Arbor VAMC and Toledo CBOC locations for you to purchase meals and/or snacks.
- NO alcoholic beverages are allowed in any government vehicle or vehicle contracted by the government.
- If you are intoxicated or uncooperative you will not be permitted to ride.
- To schedule a ride please call the Transportation Dispatch team as indicated above.
- You MUST notify/contact us if your appointment is cancelled, rescheduled or you make other transportation arrangements.
- You MUST notify/contact VTS Office a minimal of 48 hours to arrange Special Mode transportation.
- If you use a motorized scooter or an amigo, please make us aware of this when you call.
All riders using the VTS services or those of the contractors are required to sign and agree to the terms of our rider’s agreement, including care givers, family or guests. The agreement as written cannot be altered or changed in any fashion by riders. Should you have concerns with the agreement you are required to contact the VTS Mobility Manager or VTP Chief with your concerns in writing. You are cautioned that you may not be able to use the service until the resolution of your dispute and the agreement is signed. We make every attempt to assist Veterans wherever we can, however, at times it must be noted that serving the majority is our goal and meeting the needs of a single rider may not be possible.
VA Ann Arbor operates on a schedule daily, for all shuttle services, you may contact our dispatch center at any time prior to the departure of the shuttles to ensure you are listed for transport.
For patients who qualify to be transported from their homes to appointments, you must ensure that you contact the Ann Arbor VAMC VTS dispatcher no later than 4 p.m. the work day prior to transportation needs. VTS and its contractors begin calling patients directly after 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to verify the appointment and pick up time along with location. As a matter of comfort, we can normally tell you the name of the driver who will pick you up.
Local transportation options
Many medical centers and clinics are also served by other local transportation services. To find those, review the transportation services information for the facility you want to visit.
About DAV services
DAV van resources work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care centers for scheduled medical appointments.
These vans transport Veterans throughout Michigan and Ohio. Each month, between 1,500 and 1,700 Veterans receive DAV transportation.
Arrange a ride
If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the hospital service coordinator who serves your county.
Lieutenant Colonel Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center
Room A212
Map of Ann Arbor campus
Phone: 734-845-3839
Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.
Guidelines for using DAV vans
DAV van passengers are expected to follow certain guidelines, established by the Department of Veterans Affairs and the DAV National Headquarters. These guidelines include the following:
- All riders must be ambulatory (able to board and exit the van without the driver’s help).
- The DAV van driver is only allowed to stop the van for rest stops, emergencies, and to pick up and drop off passengers. Passengers should not ask the driver to make side trips to take care of their personal business.
- Passengers are not permitted to smoke, chew tobacco, drink alcohol, use foul language, or bring weapons, drugs, or any illegal substance on the van. Van drivers are not required to provide transportation to any Veteran who is intoxicated, abusive, or who poses a threat to the driver or other passengers.
- Passengers should not do anything to distract the driver.
- Passengers should wear seatbelts at all times. Any passenger who refuses to wear a seatbelt will be denied transportation.
- If a Veteran needs another individual (for example, a caregiver) to ride in the van with them, they need to get authorization from their VA attending physician or VA-certified nurse practitioner.
- Veterans being discharged or granted passes can ride on a DAV van during the van's trip back to its home county only if space is available. The Veteran must be ready to leave when the van leaves the VA medical center.
- Veterans should be dressed and ready to leave for the hospital at the time specified. Drivers can’t wait for Veterans who aren’t ready to leave at the appointed time.
- Veterans can only bring with them items that they can hold on their lap or store under the seat.
- The DAV van is not an emergency vehicle. The driver may refuse to transport any Veteran who appears to be too ill to ride the van.
- Veterans who use the DAV Transportation Network will not be eligible to receive reimbursement for travel expenses.
(M-1, Part 1, Chapter 25, July 8, 1991)