About VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System

The VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 7 locations in Michigan and northwestern Ohio. Facilities include our LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center in Ann Arbor and 6 outpatient clinics in Flint, Jackson, and Ann Arbor, Michigan; and Toledo, Ohio. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Ann Arbor health services page.

The VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System is a leading health care system and innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 10 (VISN 10), which includes medical centers and clinics in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky.

Learn more about VISN 10

Research and development

LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center has an active and growing research program. We conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

The VA Ann Arbor Research Service supports the activities of more than 150 researchers working in Ann Arbor, Saginaw, and Battle Creek. Our facilities include 40,000 square feet of laboratory space, a 7,000-square-foot animal research facility, and updated office space with a sample processing lab for clinical research staff.

Our research and development program increases our capacity to deliver advanced medical therapies and treatments to Veterans.

Major research areas include:

Cardiology (the study of heart and blood vessel treatments and disorders)

Pulmonary (lung) diseases and disorders

Infectious disease

Hematology (the study of blood)

Oncology (the study of cancer)

Nutrition

Deployment exposures (the study of illnesses or injuries related to substances Veterans may have been exposed to during their military service)

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Diabetes

Mental illness

Surgery

Aging

Teaching and learning

LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. We offer residencies and professional training in all major medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties. We also offer associated health training in nursing, psychology, audiology, social work, dietetics, and pharmacy. We train more than 1,400 health care professionals every year.

Our primary affiliation is with the University of Michigan schools of medicine, dentistry, nursing, social work, public health, and engineering. The University of Toledo College of Medicine is also a strong partner of the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System. Overall, we have affiliations with 112 leading colleges, universities, and professional schools throughout the United States.

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

Since 1953, the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System has provided state-of-the-art, evidence-based, Veteran-centered healthcare services to Veterans living in southeastern Michigan and northwestern Ohio.

The LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center VA Medical Center has 102 acute care beds distributed among medicine, surgery, critical care, and psychiatry services. We also have a 40-bed community living center.

Our medical center was renamed in honor of LTC Charles S. Kettles in 2020. Kettles was a Michigan native who received the Medal of Honor for his extraordinary courage in leading a convoy of helicopters to reinforce and rescue American troops during an intense firefight in the Vietnam War.

Our medical center ranked eighth in the nation for VA research in 2019, and sixth in the nation overall among VA hospitals.

We service nearly 70,000 Veterans throughout Michigan and northeast Ohio.

We completed more than 550,000 outpatient visits in 2020.

In 2019, we had 2,849 employees at our facilities; 868 were Veterans.

Accreditations and achievements

The VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System has received accreditation from The Joint Commission for our hospital, long-term care, home care, and behavioral health programs. Our facilities and programs also have received accreditation from the:

College of American Pathologists

Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities

Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Programs

Association for Assessment and Accreditation for Laboratory Animal Care

Food and Drug Administration

National Health Physics Program

American Board for Certification in Orthotics, Prosthetics, and Pedorthics

Office of Research Oversight (ORO) Research Information Protection Program

Commission for Accreditation of Pastoral Services

Commission on Cancer

Annual reports