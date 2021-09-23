Mission and vision
VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.
Our mission
"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln
Our vision
VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System will continue to be the benchmark of excellence and value in healthcare and benefits by providing exemplary services that are both patient-centered and evidence-based.
This care will be delivered by engaged, collaborative teams in an integrated environment that supports learning, discovery and continuous improvement.
It will emphasize prevention and population health and contribute to the nation’s well-being through education, research and service in national emergencies.
Who we serve
He are honored to serve Veterans throughout Michigan and Northwest Ohio