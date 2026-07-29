Mission and vision

Our mission

To fulfill President Lincoln's promise to care for those who have served in our nation's military and for their families, caregivers, and survivors.

Our vision

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System will continue to be the benchmark of excellence and value in healthcare and benefits by providing exemplary services that are both patient-centered and evidence-based.

This care will be delivered by engaged, collaborative teams in an integrated environment that supports learning, discovery and continuous improvement.

It will emphasize prevention and population health and contribute to the nation’s well-being through education, research and service in national emergencies.

Who we serve

We are honored to serve Veterans throughout Michigan and Northwest Ohio