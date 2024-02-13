USA Hockey - Military & Veteran Appreciation Night

YOU'RE INVITED TO JOIN US FOR OUR 13th ANNUAL VETERAN & MILITARY APPRECIATION WEEKEND!

Featuring 2 nights - March 15 & 16 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth

Free March 15 & 16 Veteran & Military Appreciation Nights Tickets, Fri, Mar 15, 2024 at 5:00 PM | Eventbrite

Team USA, USA Hockey Arena, Region 9 and Region 10 Veteran Community Action Team invite all currently serving military members, veterans from all eras, first responders and their families to attend the annual Military & Veteran Appreciation Nights.

Admission to this event is ALWAYS FREE and includes parking, food voucher, large veteran resource fair, fun & free kids activities, raffles, special guests and, of course, a great Team USA hockey game!

You are invited to pick the date that you want to attend, either Friday or Saturday. Be sure to reserve your tickets by February 28th!

Friday, March 15th

Doors open 5pm for veteran resource fair & activities & food

Team USA Hockey Game at 7pm featuring Team USA vs. Cedar Rapids

Resource tables and activities conclude at 8:30pm

Saturday, March 16th

Doors open at 5pm for veteran resource fair & activities & food

Team USA Hockey Game at 7pm featuring Team USA vs. Cedar Rapids

Resource tables and activities conclude at 8:30pm

Admission to the event, resource fair, hockey game and parking is free to the first 1,000 service members, veterans and their family members each night who RSVP by February 28th.

***Please present your Eventbrite ticket (via smart phone or print) for free parking and admission to arena, individual seat tickets will be distributed at check-in table ***