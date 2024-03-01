Skip to Content

Vietnam War Veterans Day Celebration - LTC Charles S. Kettles VAMC

Join us at the LTC Charles S. Kettles VAMC on March 29, 2024 for our National Vietnam War Veterans Day Celebration.

When:

Fri. Mar 29, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

Lieutenant Colonel Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center

Dr. Guy Stern Welcome Center

2215 Fuller Road

Ann Arbor, MI

Cost:

Free

Join us at the LTC Charles S. Kettles VAMC on March 29, 2024 for the National Vietnam War Veterans Day Celebration. We're providing free breakfast and light refreshments for Vietnam era Veterans, information tables for PACT Act, Great Lakes National Cemetery, Fisher House, and more. 

Special Guest LTC Eli Ruesink will pin Vietnam Veterans with the Vietnam War Veterans Commemoration Pin. 

See more events

Last updated: