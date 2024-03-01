Vietnam War Veterans Day Celebration - LTC Charles S. Kettles VAMC
When:
Fri. Mar 29, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Lieutenant Colonel Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center
Dr. Guy Stern Welcome Center
2215 Fuller Road
Ann Arbor, MI
Cost:
Free
Join us at the LTC Charles S. Kettles VAMC on March 29, 2024 for the National Vietnam War Veterans Day Celebration. We're providing free breakfast and light refreshments for Vietnam era Veterans, information tables for PACT Act, Great Lakes National Cemetery, Fisher House, and more.
Special Guest LTC Eli Ruesink will pin Vietnam Veterans with the Vietnam War Veterans Commemoration Pin.