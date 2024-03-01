Skip to Content

Vietnam War Veterans Day Celebration - Toledo VA Clinic

Join us March 29, 2024, at the Toledo VA clinic for the Vietnam War Veterans Day Celebration

When:

Fri. Mar 29, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ET

Where:

Toledo VA Clinic

1200 South Detroit Avenue

Toledo, OH

Cost:

Free

Join us at the Toledo VA clinic on March 29, 2024, for our Vietnam War Veterans Day celebration. We'll provide free breakfast and light refreshments to Vietnam era Veterans, informational tables, and information regarding our newest clinic set to open summer 2024 in Findlay, Ohio. 

Retired US Army Col. Alan Boyer will pin Vietnam Veterans with the Vietnam War Veterans Commemoration Pin

