Vietnam War Veterans Day Celebration - Toledo VA Clinic
When:
Fri. Mar 29, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ET
Where:
1200 South Detroit Avenue
Toledo, OH
Cost:
Free
Join us at the Toledo VA clinic on March 29, 2024, for our Vietnam War Veterans Day celebration. We'll provide free breakfast and light refreshments to Vietnam era Veterans, informational tables, and information regarding our newest clinic set to open summer 2024 in Findlay, Ohio.
Retired US Army Col. Alan Boyer will pin Vietnam Veterans with the Vietnam War Veterans Commemoration Pin