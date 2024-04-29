Toledo VA Clinic VA2K Walk & Roll and Car Show

When: Wed. May 15, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: North Parking Lot 1200 South Detroit Avenue Toledo, OH Get directions on Google Maps to Toledo VA Clinic Cost: Free





Helping homeless Veterans and promoting healthy lifestyles are what the annual VA2K Walk & Roll event is all about.

Join us at the Toledo VA clinic on May 15 for the annual VA2K Walk and Roll! This year's event also features the classic car show during the event, along with 50's and 60's music by Cruisin' Zeake.

Please follow the link for a list of suggested donations. All donations benefit the Homeless Veteran Program.