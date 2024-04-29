MG Oliver W. Dillard Canton VA Clinic VA2K Walk & Roll and Car Show

When: Wed. May 15, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: 5900 North Lotz Road Canton, MI Get directions on Google Maps to Major General Oliver W. Dillard VA Clinic Cost: Free





Helping homeless Veterans and promoting healthy lifestyles are what the annual VA2K Walk & Roll event is all about.

Join us at the MG Dillard Canton VA clinic on May 15 for the annual VA2K Walk and Roll! This year's event also features the classic car show during the event.

Please follow the link for a list of suggested donations. All donations benefit the Hocantonmeless Veteran Program.