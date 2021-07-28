Caregiver support
VA Ann Arbor health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Connect with a support coordinator
Danielle Crawford LMSW
Caregiver Support Program Manager
VA Ann Arbor health care
Phone: 734-845-3943
Email: Danielle.Crawford2@va.gov
Agyro Leighton LMSW
Caregiver Support Program Coordinator
VA Ann Arbor health care
Phone: 734-222-7577
Email: Agyro.Leighton@va.gov
Stacey Dennis LCSW
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Ann Arbor health care
Phone: 734-845-5638
Email: Stacey.Dennis@va.gov
Nereida Senkbeil LMSW, ACSW, BCD
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Ann Arbor health care
Phone: 734-845-5798
Email: Nereida.Senkbeil@va.gov
Ann O'Halloran Weaver MSW, LISW-S, BCD
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Ann Arbor health care
Phone: 419-208-4609
Email: Ann.Weaver@va.gov
Wendy Allen RN
Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers Coordinator
VA Ann Arbor health care
Phone: 813-972-2000
Email: Wendy.Allen1@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Ann Arbor health care
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Ann Arbor caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Ann Arbor region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 855-260-3274