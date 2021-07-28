 Skip to Content
Caregiver support

VA Ann Arbor health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.

Connect with a support coordinator

Danielle Crawford LMSW

Caregiver Support Program Manager

VA Ann Arbor health care

Phone: 734-845-3943

Email: Danielle.Crawford2@va.gov

Agyro Leighton LMSW

Caregiver Support Program Coordinator

VA Ann Arbor health care

Phone: 734-222-7577

Email: Agyro.Leighton@va.gov

Stacey Dennis LCSW

Caregiver Support Coordinator

VA Ann Arbor health care

Phone: 734-845-5638

Email: Stacey.Dennis@va.gov

Nereida Senkbeil LMSW, ACSW, BCD

Caregiver Support Coordinator

VA Ann Arbor health care

Phone: 734-845-5798

Email: Nereida.Senkbeil@va.gov

Ann O'Halloran Weaver MSW, LISW-S, BCD

Caregiver Support Coordinator

VA Ann Arbor health care

Phone: 419-208-4609

Email: Ann.Weaver@va.gov

Wendy Allen RN

Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers Coordinator

VA Ann Arbor health care

Phone: 813-972-2000

Email: Wendy.Allen1@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Ann Arbor health care

If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Ann Arbor caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:

  • Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
  • Matching you with services and benefits 
  • Connecting you with local resources and programs

VA Caregiver Support Line

The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Ann Arbor region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.

Phone: 855-260-3274

