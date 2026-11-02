Major General Oliver W. Dillard VA Clinic

DAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

About DAV Services

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Shuttle services

To schedule transportation for upcoming appointments, Veterans must contact the Ann Arbor VAMC Transportation dispatcher by phone at 734-222-7145, not later than 4 p.m. the duty day prior to the scheduled appointment. We are staffed at this number from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays. Voicemail is available at all other times.

Veterans Transportation Services:

The VTS program provides transportation from your location to your VA medical appointment and back to your location free of charge.

Beneficiary Travel:

VA travel pay reimbursement through the Beneficiary Travel programs may pay Veterans back for mileage and other travel expenses to and from approved health care appointments.

Find out if you’re eligible and how to request reimbursement.