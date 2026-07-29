News releases
News releases for VA Ann Arbor health care.
May 22, 2026
VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System announced today that it received a 5-star rating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating report.
January 2, 2025
Veterans who began CPT or PE therapy showed a 23% lower risk of suicide compared to those who did not start these therapies.
September 24, 2024
VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System is opening the new Findlay VA clinic on October 1st, 2024. New clinic to serve 3,000 local veterans
October 2, 2023
VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System announced this week the location of a new Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) at 1720 E. Melrose Ave., Findlay, OH 45840.
August 4, 2023
Today, VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System announced that it received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). This is the first time CMS has included VA facilities in their annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings.
May 30, 2023
VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System (VAAAHS) will host a Women Veteran’s Town Hall at the LTC Charles S. Kettles VAMC in Ann Arbor on June 1 between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.
May 8, 2023
The new VA outpatient clinic in Canton on Friday was formally dedicated to Major General Oliver W. Dillard. MG Dillard was drafted into the Army in 1945 and served for three decades until his retirement in 1980. Major General Dillard resided in Canton until his death in 2015.
March 9, 2023
The Toledo Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) will hold a PACT Act Open House on March 10th from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
February 21, 2023
The Flint VA Clinic will hold a PACT Act Open House on February 24 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
January 13, 2023
The Welcome Center of the LTC Charles S. Kettles VAMC on Friday was renamed after local WWII Veteran and “Ritchie Boy” Dr. Guy Stern. Dr. Stern, who celebrates his 101st birthday on January 14th, attended the ceremony.