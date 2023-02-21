Flint VA Clinic to Hold PACT Act Open House for Local Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

February 21, 2023

Flint , MI — The Flint VA Clinic will hold a PACT Act Open House on February 24 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Staff members from VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System (VAAAHS) and Genesee County Department of Veterans Services will be on hand to answer Veteran’s and other Veterans Service Organization’s questions regarding the new legislation.

Veterans can participate in a brief toxic exposure screening at the Open House and discuss exposures of concern with VA health care providers. Eligibility specialists from VAAAHS and Genesee County Department of Veterans Services will also be available to assist Veterans who’d like to become enrolled in VA health care. These services are provided at no cost to Veterans.

The Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act became law in August 2022 and greatly expands VA health care and benefits to Veterans who served in the Vietnam, Gulf War, and Post 9/11 eras. Veterans who feel they were exposed to Agent Orange, burn-pits, or other toxic substances during their military service are highly encouraged to attend. Veterans who served at Camp Lejeune or Marine Corps Air Station New River between August 1953 and December 1987 are also encouraged to attend.

The Flint VA Clinic is located at 2360 South Linden Rd., Flint, MI, 48532. Veterans who cannot attend the Open House may schedule an appointment with VAAAHS or Genesee County Department of Veterans Services.