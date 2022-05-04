New VA Canton Community Based Outpatient Clinic Opens to Local Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

May 4, 2022

Canton , MI — VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System (VAAAHS) announces the opening of a new Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in Canton, Michigan, on Wednesday, May 11th. The newly constructed facility will serve nearly 12,000 Veterans across southeast Michigan and is easily accessible from I-275.

Located at 5900 N. Lotz Road in Canton, the 43,700-square-foot facility offers an array of services including Primary Care, Women’s Health, Mental Health, Whole Health, Radiology, Pain Treatment, Physical Therapy, Prosthetics, Lab Services and Pathology, Ultrasound, and Business Services.

“We are constantly evaluating how we can make health care more accessible to local Veterans,” said Dr. Ginny Creasman, Director of VAAAHS. “We identified this geographical gap for a significant number of Veterans between Ann Arbor and Detroit. The new Canton CBOC will halve drive times for thousands of Veterans, bringing high-quality VA health care right into their neighborhoods.”

Navigating through the Canton CBOC is much more patient friendly compared to older VA buildings. Rather than long walks through a labyrinth of hallways and elevators, the single-story facility is easily maneuverable utilizing color-coded hallways.

“Behind the scenes, the new facility has large, open work areas for different providers to work collaboratively,” said Meaghan Short, Interior Designer & Project Manager for VAAAHS. “Rather than bouncing from service to service, the Veteran stays in a single room while health care providers from different services easily navigate to them. A tremendous amount of thought and work went into the design of this facility.”

Construction on the new clinic began in July 2020. It’s the latest addition for VAAAHS, which recently opened another facility in Adrian in October 2021. Along with the LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center in Ann Arbor, the healthcare system also encompasses CBOC’s in Jackson, Flint, and Toledo, Ohio. A new clinic is expected to open in Howell this fall. All told, VAAAHS provides medical services to more than 70,000 local Veterans.