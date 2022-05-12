VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System Hosting Hiring Event

PRESS RELEASE

May 12, 2022

Ann Arbor , MI — VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System (VAAAHS) is hosting a hiring event on May 19, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center, 2215 Fuller Rd., Ann Arbor, Michigan. The event is open to the general public.

VAAAHS is seeking several positions, including Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, Physicians, Medical Support Assistants, Nursing Assistants, and Health Technicians. Applicants for health care positions are highly encouraged to bring an updated résumé, 2 valid forms of government ID, copies of applicable licenses, certifications, and education transcripts. Well-qualified applicants may be given a start date in less than 24 hours.

VA recently earned the honor of being named one of America’s Best Large Employers in 2022 according to Forbes, employing more health care employees than any other health care system in the country. VA offers one of the best comprehensive benefits packages of any health care system nationwide, including a variety of self or family health insurance plans, separate annual and sick leave banks, plus 11 paid federal holidays.

VA Nurse Locality Pay System ensures our nurses are paid competitive rates within each local labor market. Employment at VA is without employment contracts, noncompete clauses, restrictive covenants, or other significant restrictions outside work. A select number of nursing positions are eligible for The Education Debt Reduction Program, a student loan payment reimbursement program that has helped more than 20,000 VA employees repay student loans faster.

Any job-related questions prior to the Hiring Event should be directed to Dan Bursby by calling 989-372-5016 during normal business hours or by email at visn10hrall506@va.gov