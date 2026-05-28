VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System Hosting Women Veterans Town Hall

PRESS RELEASE

May 30, 2023

Ann Arbor, MI - VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System (VAAAHS) will host a Women Veteran’s Town Hall at the LTC Charles S. Kettles VAMC in Ann Arbor on June 1 between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Veteran’s attending Thursday’s event have the opportunity to bring questions to a panelist of VA employees, including VAAAHS Executive Director Dr. Ginny Creasman and Women Veterans Program Coordinator Cheryl Allen.

The Women Veterans Town Hall aims to create a supportive and empowering environment where women Veterans can share experiences, concerns, ideas for improvement, and raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by women who have served in the military and work towards fostering meaningful change.

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. Women are the fastest growing group of Veterans using VA services. By 2040, women are projected to make up 18% of the total Veteran population nationwide.

Earlier this year, VAAAHS opened a new Women Veterans’ Clinic at the LTC Charles S. Kettles VAMC.

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