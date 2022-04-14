VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System Opening New Clinic in Howell

PRESS RELEASE

April 14, 2022

Ann Arbor , MI — VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System (VAAAHS) is announcing the opening of a new Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in Howell, Michigan. The facility is projected to open Fall 2022.

Located at 3399 E. Grand River Ave. in Howell, the nearly 7,100 square foot space offers 2 Primary Care teams with 6 exam rooms and a Blood Draw Lab for Veterans in the area.

The new location was chosen based on analysis of the Veteran population around the Livingston County area. VAAAHS staff determined many Veterans in the area drove greater than 30 minutes for routine medical appointments. Further, Mary Durst, Director of Veterans Services in Livingston County, strongly advocated for a VA clinic near Howell.

The Howell CBOC becomes the 6th CBOC in the VAAAHS network, joining clinics in Jackson, Flint, Adrian, Canton, and Toledo, Ohio.