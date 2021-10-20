Cancer Program Homepage
The VA Ann Arbor Cancer Program is fully equipped with modern cancer therapy infusion center. We offer comprehensive, multidisciplinary care for our Veterans with cancer that include surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, palliative care and most recently access to personalized/precision oncology related clinical trials. We are equipped with a state-of-the-art specialty equipment and a modern cancer therapy infusion center just steps from the clinic where you will meet with one of our passionate board-certified doctors.
VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System is one of 13 VAs nationally designated as a Center for Excellence for Prostate Cancer (Rahr Center of Excellence for Prostate Cancer), within a larger Precision Oncology Program. We also offer a complete array of holistic services including palliative care, health psychology, physical therapy, nutrition education, survivorship care, social work, chaplain services, as well as access to complementary medicine. Our care is patient-centered and coordinated with the help of an integrated electronic medical record system and cancer coordinators; with the adoption of Telehealth, we are now in a position to provide expedited cancer care. The multidisciplinary, one stop care is delivered through our out-patient clinics and infusion centers, all located in the Liberty Building. In-patient and ER services are located in the same building.
We are fully accredited by the American College of Surgeons. Our faculty, who are all affiliated to our academic partner, the University of Michigan not only value and deliver outstanding clinical care, but also incorporate and integrate research to move the field forward. Our VA has taken the lead in several aspects of cancer care. Most recently, we have led the effort in the State for precision oncology services that allow delivery of targeted therapies or clinical trial enrollment based on altered genes found in certain cancers. We are among the top 10 VAs in the country that receive VA related grant funding to improve cancer care for our Veterans. Our faculty members play a major role in training the next generation of cancer care providers and emphasize Veteran specific education and research. Summarizing, the VA Ann Arbor Cancer Care program is fully equipped to provide outstanding, comprehensive Veteran centric cancer care.
Our team of Hematologists not only treat people with diseases and conditions that affect the blood, they work with teams of doctors trained in many areas to determine the most appropriate treatment for your individual needs.
VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System offers several treatments and procedures, including but not limited to those listed below. Some services are conducted in conjunction with our affiliate, the University of Michigan.
- Experimental Treatments
- Blood and Bone Marrow Stem Cell Donation
- Blood Transfusion
- Bone Marrow Transplant
- Growth Factor Drugs
- Immunosuppressive Drugs
- Immunotherapy
- Targeted Drug Therapy
Our Medical Oncologists provide care for our Veterans with cancer. The Ann Arbor VA oncologists collaborate with experts in all other departments to provide coordinated and integrated multidisciplinary care to the Veterans in our region. With our state-of-the-art Kemp Cease Infusion Center our medical oncology team is able to provide access to top-of-the-line therapies on the same day you see a physician or member of our team.
We work in coordination with the specialists to provide care to Veterans with cancers of the head and neck, lung, esophagus, stomach, colon, prostate, skin, and more. We also offer:
- Chemotherapy
- Immunotherapy
- Next-Gen Sequencing
- Clinical Trials
- Targeted drug therapy
Cancer Program Leadership Team
Nithya Ramnath MBBS
Section Chief of Oncology
VA Ann Arbor health care
Alice Cusick MD
Section Chief of Hematology
VA Ann Arbor health care
Timothy Frankel MD
Section Chief of Surgical Oncology
VA Ann Arbor health care
David Elliott MD
Section Chief of Radiation Oncology
VA Ann Arbor health care
Rory Baker MBA, BSN-RN
Nurse Manager for the Hematology and Oncology services
VA Ann Arbor health care