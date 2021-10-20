Cancer Program Homepage

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System is one of 13 VAs nationally designated as a Center for Excellence for Prostate Cancer (Rahr Center of Excellence for Prostate Cancer), within a larger Precision Oncology Program. We also offer a complete array of holistic services including palliative care, health psychology, physical therapy, nutrition education, survivorship care, social work, chaplain services, as well as access to complementary medicine. Our care is patient-centered and coordinated with the help of an integrated electronic medical record system and cancer coordinators; with the adoption of Telehealth, we are now in a position to provide expedited cancer care. The multidisciplinary, one stop care is delivered through our out-patient clinics and infusion centers, all located in the Liberty Building. In-patient and ER services are located in the same building.

We are fully accredited by the American College of Surgeons. Our faculty, who are all affiliated to our academic partner, the University of Michigan not only value and deliver outstanding clinical care, but also incorporate and integrate research to move the field forward. Our VA has taken the lead in several aspects of cancer care. Most recently, we have led the effort in the State for precision oncology services that allow delivery of targeted therapies or clinical trial enrollment based on altered genes found in certain cancers. We are among the top 10 VAs in the country that receive VA related grant funding to improve cancer care for our Veterans. Our faculty members play a major role in training the next generation of cancer care providers and emphasize Veteran specific education and research. Summarizing, the VA Ann Arbor Cancer Care program is fully equipped to provide outstanding, comprehensive Veteran centric cancer care.