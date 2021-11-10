Dental Residency

This program offers a year of opportunity to gain experience in treating a wide variety of patients including routine and advanced restorative procedures, endodontics, periodontics, oral surgery, implants, prosthodontics, and complex reconstructive cases. By working with experienced faculty and participating in the didactic activities on a daily basis, the resident will become proficient in clinical judgment, clinical skills and medical risk assessment. Two distinct advantages of the program here at VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System are the abundance and variety of clinical opportunities, and that finances are not a limiting factor in a patient’s treatment options.



The VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System now offers an optional 2nd year in our General Practice Residency in Dentistry, for more information please contact Dr. Deb DesRosiers, Program Director.



If you are an American citizen and have graduated from a US dental school, we encourage you to review Requirements for Application, download and complete the VA Application Form (10-2850b) and apply to our highly rated program.



Thank you for your interest in our program. We welcome and encourage you to visit our facility!