Former Prisoner of War Program

Today, former POWs are generally entitled to a presumption of service-connection for eight diseases, regardless of the length of captivity, if manifested to a degree of 10 percent or more after discharge or release from active military, naval, or air service. These diseases are:

Psychosis

Cold Injury

Dysthymic disorder or depressive neurosis

Stroke and Complications

Post-traumatic osteoarthritis

Heart Disease and Complications

Any of the Anxiety States

Osteoporosis, on or after October 10, 2008, when Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is diagnosed

If a former POW was interned for 30 days or more, the following additional diseases are presumed to be service-connected: