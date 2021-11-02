Health professions trainees

It is recommended that each trainee start the onboarding process 120 days before the scheduled start date.

Eligibility List

US Citizenship or Documented Immigrant, Non-Immigrant or Exchange Visitor

HPTs who receive a stipend (direct VA‐paid, VA paycheck) must be citizens of the United States (US). Non‐US citizen HPTs will be eligible to receive a without compensation (WOC) appointment if legally able to live and work in the US. Proof will be current immigrant, non‐immigrant or exchange visitor documentation.

US Social Security Number

All HPTs must have a US social security number (SSN) prior to beginning the VA pre‐employment, onboarding process. Do not fingerprint or complete paperwork until an SSN has been issued. HPTs not eligible to apply for an SSN will not be permitted to train at VA.

US Selective Service System Registration

Federal law requires that most males living in the US between the ages of 18 and 26 register with the Selective Service System. Male, for this purpose, is any individual born male on their birth certificate regardless of current gender. Males required to register, but who failed to do so by their 26th birthday may be ineligible for VA appointment.

Proof of Identity

Onboarding requires two source identification documents (IDs) to prove identity. Documents must be unexpired and names on both documents must match.

National Practitioner Data Bank (NPDB)

HPTs who are currently licensed, or who previously held a license in the same or a different discipline, must be screened against the NPDB. Visit the site to perform a self‐query and confirm you are eligible for VA appointment.

List of Excluded Individuals and Entities (LEIE)

The Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General has compiled a list of individuals excluded from participation in Medicare, Medicaid and all other Federal healthcare programs. Visit the site to confirm you are NOT on this list.

Health Requirements

As a condition of appointment, HPTs must; furnish evidence of satisfactory physical condition based on a physical examination in the past 12months; have up‐to‐date vaccinations for healthcare workers as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC); and have undergone baseline tuberculosis (TB) screening and testing per CDC health care personnel guidelines (for direct VA‐paid HPTs, this means within 90-days of hire).

Next Steps

When trainees provide the affiliate with all documentation that supports the requirements mentioned above, it is up to the affiliate to keep these documents for their records. However, the affiliate must attach the non-US citizen proof of current immigrant, non-immigrant or exchange visitor status along with the TQCVL.

If a trainee does not meet the requirements above, they should not be listed on the TQCVL, Trainees are not permitted to participate in a clinical rotation until they meet the criteria on the TQCVL and, as applicable, until reasonable accommodations are made to these requirements. Only after a trainee meets all criteria may a new TQCVL be submitted with their name added to the trainee list. Program director should inform the VA DEO of any pending issues for a specific trainee.

We look forward to partnering with you to enhance your trainees’ learning experience.

For questions, contact us HERE.

In compliance with the VHA Office of Academic Affiliation and the Ann Arbor VA facility each health profession trainee is required to complete the step-by-step onboarding process and submit all forms electronically with time stamped digital signature.

The following are a step-by-step staffing instructions for all Health Profession Trainees (HPT) based on your training agreement with your program which includes Residents and Associated Health Professions. HPT can be a direct VA-pay (stipend) or Without Compensation (WOC).

Frequently Asked Questions

How long does my account stay active?

Your account stays active if you do the following:

Successfully login to a VA computer and CPRS every 90 days

Keep your TMS training current, VHA Mandatory Training for Trainees expires every 365 days.

How can I reactivate my account if I did not log in within 90 days and less than 180 days from my last log in or from my account creation or reactivation?

Your account at this stage will be disusered (disabled) you will need to call VA Enterprise Service Help Desk 855-673-4357 or x53500 within VA.

What can I do to reactivate my account if my last log in was more than 180 days?

Your account at this stage is terminated and to reactivate do the following:

Make sure all your training in the Training Monitoring System (TMS) is current.

Email HPT Help Team the following:

VHA Mandatory Training for Trainees certificate of completion Legal last, first, and middle name Date of Birth Rotation start date

Wait for an email to notify you when your account reactivation request is completed and that is time to pick up your password sheet from IT.

How long does it take for my account to be reactivated?

When a request for an account reactivation is submitted, the request will be in rout for approval by 5 different VA services, which will take 3-14 business days.

Where do I park during my rotation at the Ann Arbor VA?

Residents and Fellows are to utilize their University of Michigan parking

Inpatient medicine rotation, surgery rotation or sub-I rotation for Medical Students: Parking is provided, students will need a memo from the Office of Education room A926B.

Psychiatry rotation: Students will share a parking spot to be utilized only when on call.

If you are a student affiliated with the University of Michigan, shuttles between the VA and the University are offered.

Resident on call after-hours/weekend: Parking permits are available and must be picked up from the service/section. Place permit on your dashboard, permits must be returned to service when the rotation at the VA is completed. Permit is valid to be used on weekends and 2:30 PM-7:00AM on a weekday.

All other trainees must utilize a local park and ride or city bus. Bus services www.theride.org

Trainees are to never park in the east parking structure while on a rotation. You will be ticketed if you park in the east structure.

Fingerprinting FAQ

Where else can I be Fingerprinted?

You can be fingerprinted at any VA facility. Non-VA fingerprints such as State and Local cannot replace VA fingerprinting.

How early can I be fingerprinted?

The earliest you can be fingerprinted is 120 days before your start date. If you exceed 120 days between your fingerprint and your PIV/VA ID Badge registration … you will likely have to be fingerprinted again.

How late can I be fingerprinted?

The latest you can be fingerprinted is 4 weeks before your start date, this will allow officials enough time to process your application and create your VA account.

Compensation guides

Download Trainee Guide (direct VA-pay) (PDF)

Download the New Trainee (without compensation WOC) (PDF)