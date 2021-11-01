Nurse residency programs

Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency

Our nurse residency program includes didactic and precepted clinical experiences. These experiences are designed to provide the new graduate RN opportunities to effectively transition to competent professional nurses, with focus on developing effective decision-making skills, incorporating evidence into practice, supporting clinical leadership at point of care and promoting life-long learning and resilience in nursing practice. You will practice collaboratively in an interprofessional model and gain an integrated perspective of nursing leadership and the VA healthcare system.

Our Mission:

The mission of the nurse residency program supporting the growth and development of professional nurses. Those who are passionate and dedicated to excelling in their nursing careers to provide exceptional healthcare to America’s Veterans.

Benefits of the Program:

∙ Valuable experience developing and growing your RN skills and knowledge alongside expert colleagues

∙ Annual stipend and benefits, no required night shift!

∙ Structured mentoring opportunities

∙ Enhance clinical and leadership skills in a variety of clinical settings

∙ Understand the continuum of care across the entire health care system

∙ Veteran-centered practice environment to Care for Those Who Have Served Us

Note: Nurse residents are considered trainees and there is no commitment for continued employment after the completion of the year-long program.

After a successful residency, we do hope that you will find your calling to care for Veterans within the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System!

Applicant Requirements:

∙ Be a US citizen and a graduate of a BSN or MSN (entry level) program accredited by the CCNE or ACEN

∙ An active unrestricted license prior to the start of the program, with NO RN experience.

∙ Commit to completing the one-year RN Residency Program

The federally funded nurse residency program at VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (http://www.ccneaccreditation.org).

VA Learning Opportunities Residency (VALOR)

The VALOR student is a participant in a BSN program accredited by the National League for Nursing Accrediting Commission (NLNAC), or the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), and has successfully completed all Junior level nursing classes. The VALOR student adheres to established policies, standards of care, standards of practice; provides direct nursing care under the direct supervision of a qualified BSN preceptor, and functions as a team member. Under the direct supervision of a qualified BSN preceptor, the VALOR student is developing the educational, experiential, and knowledge/practice-based competency requirements outlined in the following four (4) dimensions: Practice, Professional Development, Collaboration and Scientific Inquiry. The next application period will begin Spring of 2022.