Nurse Residency Program Coordinating Center

The NRPCC provides operation and programmatic support to the field to ensure Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) and accreditation requirements are met. The Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) Standards for Accreditation for Nurse Residency Programs are utilized to ensure quality and integrity of curriculum, educational practices, and overall program performance. The goal is to provide the residency programs with effective resources, efficient tools, and continued support to allow structure and growth to each individual residency program.

Office of Academic Affiliations pioneered and currently supports NRPCC, Post Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency program and Nurse Practitioner Residency Programs to include Primary Care, Mental Health and Geriatric and Extended Care specialty tracks.

Post Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program (PB-RNR):

Nurse residency programs includes didactic and precepted clinical experiences. These experiences are designed to provide the new graduate RN opportunities to effectively transition to competent professional nurses, with focus on developing effective decision-making skills, incorporating evidence into practice, supporting clinical leadership at point of care and promoting life-long learning and resilience in nursing practice. You will practice collaboratively in an interprofessional model and gain an integrated perspective of nursing and the VA healthcare system.

Mission:

The mission of the PB-RNR program is to recruit, support, and retain nurses through their growth and development as a professional nurse. Supporting those who are passionate and dedicated to providing quality and holistic healthcare to America’s Veterans. The PB-RNR Program provides structured learning environments that support and facilitate a new RN’s transition, from novice to competent RN.

Benefits of the Program:

Valuable experience developing and growing your RN skills and knowledge alongside expert colleagues.

Annual stipend and comprehensive benefits package that includes paid vacation, sick leave, paid holidays, and health benefits

No required weekends or night shift!

Structured mentoring opportunities

Enhance clinical and leadership skills in a variety of clinical settings

Understand the continuum of care across the entire health care system

Veteran-centered practice environment to Care for Those Who Have Served Us

Nurse Practitioner Residency Programs:

The Nurse Practitioner Residency Program is for newly graduated, licensed, and board-certified Nurse Practitioners who are interested in a rewarding career caring for our nation’s Veterans and their unique healthcare needs. The goal of the NP residency programs is to provide new NPs a foundation for a practice embedded with scientific knowledge, clinical expertise, and professionalism. This precepted training program is focused on interdisciplinary collaboration and the development of leadership skills within a dynamic and complex health care setting.

At this time there are three available NP Tracks:

Primary Care NP

Mental Health NP

Geriatrics and Extended Care NP

Mission:

The mission of the NPR program is to prepare novice NPs to work as independent practitioners within the VA Health Care System. The program will allow Residents to accelerate their growth beyond entry-level professional competence in patient-centered care and operational services and to develop additional leadership skills that can be applied to address the complex needs of the Veteran population in any practice setting.

Benefits:

Annual stipend and comprehensive benefits package that includes paid vacation, sick leave, paid holidays, and health benefits.

Structured mentoring opportunities

Active and ongoing professional development,

Enhance clinical and leadership skills in a variety of clinical settings

Veteran-centered practice environment to Care for Those Who Have Served Us

Gateway to an exciting and rewarding career caring for our nation’s Veterans

