Nurse Residency Program Coordinating Center

Nurse Practitioner Residency Programs:

The Nurse Practitioner Residency Program is for newly graduated, licensed, and board-certified Nurse Practitioners who are interested in a rewarding career caring for our nation’s Veterans and their unique healthcare needs. The goal of the NP residency programs is to provide new NPs a foundation for a practice embedded with scientific knowledge, clinical expertise, and professionalism. This precepted training program is focused on interdisciplinary collaboration and the development of leadership skills within a dynamic and complex health care setting.

At this time there are three available NP Tracks:

Primary Care NP

Mental Health NP

Geriatrics and Extended Care NP

Mission:

The mission of the NPR program is to prepare novice NPs to work as independent practitioners within the VA Health Care System. The program will allow Residents to accelerate their growth beyond entry-level professional competence in patient-centered care and operational services and to develop additional leadership skills that can be applied to address the complex needs of the Veteran population in any practice setting.

Benefits: