We care for Veterans residing in southeastern Michigan and northwestern Ohio and northern Indiana and employ over 70 dedicated clinical pharmacists providing high quality, cost-effective pharmaceutical care in a wide range of programs.

Pharmacy residency is an exciting and unique time to focus on learning and refining clinical skills. We are dedicated to providing residents with a variety of high-quality learning experiences. We believe that a residency year should be customized to the resident’s specific interests, strengths and enhancing relative weaknesses. At the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System, it is our goal to guide the residents on their journey to become highly trained and independent pharmacists.

Purpose Statement

The purpose of the VAAAHS PGY1 Pharmacy Residency is to build on the Doctor of Pharmacy education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for postgraduate year two (PGY-2) pharmacy residency training.