We currently offer PGY1 and PGY2 residency programs.

We offer PGY2 in Cardiology, Oncology, and Health System Pharmacy Administration and Leadership.

We care for Veterans residing in southeastern Michigan and northwestern Ohio and northern Indiana and employ over 70 dedicated clinical pharmacists providing high quality, cost-effective pharmaceutical care in a wide range of programs.

Pharmacy residency is an exciting and unique time to focus on learning and refining clinical skills. We are dedicated to providing residents with a variety of high-quality learning experiences. We believe that a residency year should be customized to the resident’s specific interests, strengths and enhancing relative weaknesses. At the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System, it is our goal to guide the residents on their journey to become highly trained and independent pharmacists.