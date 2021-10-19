The VA Ann Arbor Fisher House is the first Fisher House to be built in the state of Michigan and opened on June 1, 2020. There are currently 91 Fisher Houses located in the U.S., Germany, and the United Kingdom. The VA Ann Arbor Fisher House is a beautiful “home away from home” that provides high quality, temporary lodging to families and caregivers of Veterans and active duty Servicemembers who are undergoing an episode of care at the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System (VAAAHS) Medical Center or in conjunction with a Veterans Health Administration (VHA) authorized hospital stay in the local community. The Fisher House enables family members to be close to their loved one during a hospitalization by providing comfortable, cost free lodging, in a relaxed setting that is only a short walk away from the VA Ann Arbor Medical Center.



The VA Ann Arbor Fisher House has benefited from the tireless efforts of Fisher House Michigan, a non-profit organization, that has raised more than $7 million of their $20 million goal to support the construction of any Fisher House built in Michigan and to support the families utilizing the houses once completed. Fisher House Foundation constructed the house and gifted it to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to support the need in Michigan upon its completion on April 20, 2020. Construction on the VA Ann Arbor Fisher House began in late April 2019 and the groundbreaking ceremony took place June 14, 2019.



This 13,400 ft2 home, that is professionally furnished and decorated, is able to accommodate up to 16 families. Up to four family members may share one spacious guest suite, each with a private bathroom. All guests may share a fully-equipped gourmet kitchen, modern laundry room, spacious dining room, an inviting family room, and outdoor patio. Each of the suites are furnished with telephones, smart TV’s, alarm clocks, hair dryers, and DVD players. There is also free Wi-Fi throughout the home.



Families must be referred by their Veteran's VA health care team

Families supporting their Veterans during a hospitalization at the VA Medical Center can be referred to the Fisher House Program to see if they qualify for free, temporary accommodations within walking distance of their Veteran. This allows families to be close to their loved one during a medical crisis and focus on what's important--the healing process. A Fisher House is NOT a temporary residence, treatment facility, hospice, or counseling center. Veterans undergoing periodic episodes of outpatient care at the medical center may also be considered for Fisher House lodging as long as they meet the basic criteria and also bring an accompanying individual to stay with them (if a Veteran is unable to bring someone with them, they should continue to be referred to the Hotel Lodging program through Social Work & Community Based Services).

Referrals do not guarantee a reservation

Individuals requesting Fisher House accommodations must be referred via electronic consult by their VA health provider. A referral is a request and does NOT guarantee a room reservation. Reservations are based on eligibility and room availability.

Eligibility Criteria

The VA Ann Arbor Fisher House welcomes guests who:

Have a loved one receiving care at the VA Ann Arbor Medical Center or are receiving care at a local hospital authorized by the Veterans Health Administration (VHA)

Live 50 miles or more away or have a 2-hour commute from the Fisher House

Are actively engaged in the hospitalized Veteran's treatment plan

Are medically stable and able to stay in a non-medical, unsupervised setting

Are willing to abide by all house guidelines and regulations

Are Veterans undergoing periodic episodes of outpatient care at the medical center who may also be considered for Fisher House lodging as long as they meet this basic criteria and also bring an accompanying individual to stay with them

A ‘home away from home’

Each Veteran's family is allowed one private suite to share, with a maximum occupancy of four people. Families share a communal kitchen, laundry room, dining room, and family room with all other guests in the house. Children under the age 18 are permitted to stay at the Fisher House with their parent or guardian. Pets are not be allowed in the Fisher House however, we are able to accommodate a guest who has a service dog. The Fisher House provides accommodations for families going through a medical crisis; therefore, walk-in visits are not allowed.

Get Involved

Due to current COVID-19 precautions, volunteers are limited on the medical center campus however, Fisher House will continue to need several items to support our guests--from pantry items, freezer foods and snacks to laundry products and other kitchen essentials. If you would like to make a donation or to discuss the items we have on our wish list, please contact: VHAANNFisherHouse@va.gov or call 734-845-3000.

