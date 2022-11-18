 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

VAAAHS Local PACT Act Resources

The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. The PACT Act adds to the list of health conditions that we assume (or “presume”) are caused by exposure to these substances. This law helps us provide generations of Veterans—and their survivors—with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve. This page will help you locate local resources to answer your questions about what the PACT Act means for you or your loved ones.

LTC Kettles VA Medical Center

2215 Fuller Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48105

734-769-7100

Eligibility and Enrollment

Hours: Mon - Fri, 7:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Room: L121 Welcome Center

Office: 734-845-5275

Veterans of Foreign Wars

Representative: Brian Hutcheon

Hours: Tues, Wed, Thurs, 7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Room: L 108

Office: 313-858-0706

Disabled American Veterans

Representative: Angela Brown

Hours: Mon-Fri 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Room: L 112

Office: 734-845-3839

American Legion

Representative: Mary Stoney-Garten

Hours: Mon - Fri, 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Room: L 110

Office: 734-769-7100 Ext 59240

Cell: 517-243-5991

Vietnam Veterans of America

Representative: Betty McGarry

Days on site: Tues, Thurs, Fri, 7:30 a.m. - 4 :30 p.m.

Room: L 106

Office: 734-249-1105

VBA (Vocational - Rehab)

Representative: Tamara Lemon

Hours: Monday 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Room: L 108

Office: 734-769-7100 Ext. 55185

Toledo Clinic

1200 S Detroit Ave, Toledo, OH 43614

419-259-2000

Eligibility and Enrollment

Hours: Mon - Fri, 7:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Room: TOPC-1-009

Office: 734-845-5275

Disabled American Veterans

Representative: James Bell

Hours: Tues, Wed, Thurs, 8:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Room: 1-021

Office: 419-259-2000 Ext. 57519

Canton Clinic

5900 N Lotz Rd, Canton, MI 48187

734-394-4500

Eligibility and Enrollment

Hours: Mon - Fri, 7:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Room: D101

Office: 734-394-4500 Ext. 44621

