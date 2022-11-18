VAAAHS Local PACT Act Resources
The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. The PACT Act adds to the list of health conditions that we assume (or “presume”) are caused by exposure to these substances. This law helps us provide generations of Veterans—and their survivors—with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve. This page will help you locate local resources to answer your questions about what the PACT Act means for you or your loved ones.
LTC Kettles VA Medical Center
2215 Fuller Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Eligibility and Enrollment
Hours: Mon - Fri, 7:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Room: L121 Welcome Center
Office: 734-845-5275
Veterans of Foreign Wars
Representative: Brian Hutcheon
Hours: Tues, Wed, Thurs, 7:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Room: L 108
Office: 313-858-0706
Disabled American Veterans
Representative: Angela Brown
Hours: Mon-Fri 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Room: L 112
Office: 734-845-3839
American Legion
Representative: Mary Stoney-Garten
Hours: Mon - Fri, 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Room: L 110
Office: 734-769-7100 Ext 59240
Cell: 517-243-5991
Vietnam Veterans of America
Representative: Betty McGarry
Days on site: Tues, Thurs, Fri, 7:30 a.m. - 4 :30 p.m.
Room: L 106
Office: 734-249-1105
VBA (Vocational - Rehab)
Representative: Tamara Lemon
Hours: Monday 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Room: L 108
Office: 734-769-7100 Ext. 55185
Toledo Clinic
1200 S Detroit Ave, Toledo, OH 43614
Eligibility and Enrollment
Hours: Mon - Fri, 7:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Room: TOPC-1-009
Office: 734-845-5275
Disabled American Veterans
Representative: James Bell
Hours: Tues, Wed, Thurs, 8:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Room: 1-021
Office: 419-259-2000 Ext. 57519
Canton Clinic
5900 N Lotz Rd, Canton, MI 48187
Eligibility and Enrollment
Hours: Mon - Fri, 7:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Room: D101
Office: 734-394-4500 Ext. 44621