Veterans Integration To Academic Leadership (VITAL)
What is VITAL? Veterans Integration To Academic Leadership (VITAL) is the VA's approach to reaching out to student Veterans to help meet your needs and maximize your potential. The VITAL Initiative is a partnership between VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System and local college and university campuses. We're here to help you navigate your needs and concerns and maximize your unique set of strengths, skills, and life experiences as you develop and translate your interests and talents into the academic setting.
What to expect
- Veteran-centered approach, keeping the Veteran’s well- being and best interests in mind
- Confidentiality of Information (consistent with VA and College/ University policy)
- Prompt response to phone or email inquiries
Student Veteran Direct Care/Referral Services
- Assistance with enrollment and care with VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System
- Case Management
- Referrals/Scheduling for Primary Care, Mental Health and Telehealth Services
- VA benefits counseling
- Connection to VA affiliates: Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA), Veteran Readiness & Employment (VR&E), etc.
Academic Faculty/Staff
- Education for college/university staff about Military and Veteran culture
- Consultation regarding Veteran- specific issues, including common readjustment concerns that may impact performance and academic success
- Assist with communication between VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System and college/university staff about Veteran concerns, resources and needs
Connect with our VITAL program Coordinator
Brittany Tyrrell LMSW
College and University Outreach Program Coordinator
VA Ann Arbor health care
Phone: 734-548-3452
Email: brittany.tyrrell@va.gov