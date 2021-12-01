Stories
Terry Bradburn has been a member of the Gerofit program for about 4 months, and in that short time, has become a well-known regular in the daily virtual exercise classes.
A new, state-of-the-art robotic technology is making it much easier for doctors to detect and remove lung cancer while simultaneously reducing the risk of complications associated with lung surgery.
LUNGevity Foundation, the nation’s leading lung cancer-focused nonprofit organization, is pleased to announce the recipients of our 2022 VA Research Scholar Awards.
The Lieutenant Colonel Charles S. Kettles VA Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan has been home to one of the Veterans Affairs Gerofit programs since 2018.
The VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System Research Service recently became VA’s newest Cooperative Studies Program (CSP) Network of Dedicated Enrollment Sites, or NODES, joining nearly 2 dozen other VA Medical Centers (VAMC) across the country.
Eve Kerr, MD, MPH, MACP, and Nithya Ramnath, MBBS, to Receive the 2021 and 2022 VAAAHS Roger J. Grekin Research Awards
As the COVID-19 pandemic progresses into its third year, the virus is continuing to show its true toll. Maintaining adequate staffing has proved incredibly challenging for health care systems across the country due to spikes in COVID-19 infections and employee burnout.
The National Survey on Drug Use and Health estimated 2 million people aged 12 or older in the United States met criteria for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD). Opioid Use Disorder is often defined as the problematic use of opioids that causes clinically significant distress or impairment.
When considering the challenges in modern healthcare, many people think of the cost of healthcare, health care quality, appointment wait times – issues centered around the patient. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light the heavy workload and potential burnout that doctors and nurses face daily.
Southeast Michigan was hit particularly hard by the first wave of the COVID-19 outbreak in March and April of 2020. Private healthcare systems around the area quickly began to fill to capacity as the coronavirus spread.