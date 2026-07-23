Work with us
At the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System, you can make a difference in the lives of Veterans and their families while you advance your career or volunteer your time. Explore our job openings, training programs, and volunteer opportunities.
VA Ann Arbor is actively recruiting Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses and Nursing Assistants across our inpatient care areas
VA Nurses earn a competitive salary with a generous benefits package and 5 weeks of vacation for RNs. If you are a nursing professional interested in working at the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System, please submit your resume to VHAANNPCSRecruiting@va.gov. If you have questions please contact our Nurse Recruiter at
Jobs and careers
We offer jobs and career opportunities in many fields, including clinical, administrative, and support professions.
You can visit USAJOBS to see all of the current openings at the Lieutenant Colonel Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center and elsewhere in the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System, and visit our jobs and careers page to learn more about the application process.
Health Professions Training
Each year, we help university and post-graduate students complete their training and pursue their careers. Find the opportunities that are right for you. We look forward to partnering with your home institution and to participating with you in your journey through medical training.
Visit our health professions trainees page
Volunteer or donate
We depend on the goodwill and generosity of our donors and volunteers. By volunteering your time or making a donation, you can give something back to Veterans who have given so much to our country. As a volunteer, you'll provide many important services throughout our health care system and help make Veterans’ visits to our facilities more rewarding.
Visit our volunteer or donate page to learn more and get involved
Doing business with VA Ann Arbor health care
If you're a vendor or contractor and you want to work with VA Ann Arbor health care, please call Human Resources at 734-845-3422. You can also visit Veterans Integrated Service Network 3 (VISN 3) to get a better sense of who we serve and what we need.