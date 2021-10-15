Internships and fellowships
VA Ann Arbor health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
On behalf of the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System, and VA educational site leads and program directors, welcome to the VA! We look forward to partnering with your home institution and to participating with you in your journey through medical training.
These are just few of the schools the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System has Affiliation Agreements with:
- University of Michigan
- Wayne State University
- University of Toledo
- Michigan State University
- Eastern Michigan University
The Ann Arbor VA provides additional Internship and Residency opportunities in a variety of fields. Please clink the link below for more information about each program.
MISSION STATEMENT
The mission of the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System (VAAAHS) Residency in Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Physical Therapy is to mentor the professional development and advanced clinical training of cardiovascular and pulmonary physical therapists so they may exhibit the core values of physical therapy professionalism and may contribute to the field of cardiopulmonary physical therapy as practitioners, educators, and clinical scholars who demonstrate advanced clinical practice guided by current evidence.
PROGRAM GOALS
This residency is designed to prepare participants to become skilled cardiopulmonary physical therapy clinicians by providing them with education through both academic and clinical experiences. Participants will function as an integral member of an interdisciplinary team to assure integrated care for the patient, and will be given the opportunity to provide specialty level care for veteran patients.
The goals of the residency program are as follows:
Goal 1. Support the mission and values of the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System and its Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation by creating an innovative mechanism to train physical therapists in the specialty area of cardiovascular and pulmonary physical therapy, thereby expanding the quality and coordination of care delivered to Veterans with physical, cognitive, and social disability resulting from cardiovascular and pulmonary impairments.
Goal 2. Develop and deliver a curriculum for post-professional experiential learning program in cardiovascular and pulmonary physical therapy that integrates advanced Veteran-centered practice and interdisciplinary training with a theoretical knowledge base in cardiopulmonary clinical science.
Goal 3. Engage physical therapists in a deliberate and systematic use of reflection in delivering veteran-centered care.
Goal 4. Empower physical therapists to practice ethical clinical decision-making and demonstrate virtuous behavior.
Goal 5. Develop the clinical and didactic teaching skills of the resident and the residency faculty, fostering a practice environment where clinical knowledge is freely shared through dialogue and interdisciplinary education.
Goal 6. Advance a commitment to contributing to the design of a Veteran-centric healthcare model and infrastructure to help Veterans navigate the VA health care system and receive coordinated care.
Goal 7. Promote advancement in the field of cardiovascular and pulmonary physical therapy by engaging physical therapists in activities that promote excellence and seek to discover or appraise new evidence to guide practice decisions.
Goal 8. Graduate physical therapists that are prepared to pursue American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties (ABPTS) certification as a cardiovascular and pulmonary clinical specialist.
GENERAL INFORMATION
Overview: The program is designed to provide residents with a year-long intensive study of cardiopulmonary physical therapy, preparing them to sit for (and pass) the Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Clinical Specialist Examination offered by the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties. Clinical time during the residency, which includes structured one-on-one mentoring, is provided for 75-80% of a typical week. The remainder of time is spent completing didactic training, research, projects and presentations related to the overall curriculum of the residency program.
Credentialing: The Program has full credentialed status with the American Physical Therapy Association/American Board of Physical Therapy Residency and Fellowship Education. The credentialed status was effective in July 2013.
Length of Study: 12 months.
Program Entrance Date: the Monday following July 4th each year.
Tuition: While enrolled as a resident in the AAVA program, there is no fee for tuition.
Salary: Residents will receive a salary. Salaries are approximately 70% of those for new graduate PT's, plus benefits. Residents carry a 75% case load in order to allow time for didactic coursework, research, presentations and projects.
Benefits: Residents are eligible for benefits through the VA. This includes employer supported health and dental insurance, life insurance, and paid time off. This is not a full description of benefits, and applicants are directed to the human resources department at VA Ann Arbor for a full description of benefits.
DIDACTIC CURRICULUM
Sample Learning Unit Topics
-
Review of cardiovascular and pulmonary anatomy and physiology
-
Cardiovascular and pulmonary pathophysiology
-
VA Healthcare Delivery System and Sites
-
Interpreting and Using Research in Clinical Practice
-
Exercise Physiology Considerations
-
Cognitive/Psychiatric Considerations
-
Cardiac Rehabilitation
-
Pulmonary Rehabilitation
-
Women's Health Considerations
-
Pediatric Considerations
-
Psychosocial and Caregiving Issues
-
Speech, Swallowing and Communication Considerations
-
Critical Care/Intensive Care Complexities
-
Use of Technology in Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation
-
Cardiopulmonary Outcome Measures
-
Functional Assessments
-
Prosthetic/Orthotic Considerations
-
Normal and Abnormal Responses to Exercise
-
Adult Education Theory and Practice
-
Ethical Considerations
-
Cardiopulmonary Pharmacology
-
Health Promotion and Wellness
-
Oxygen Therapy and Mechanical Ventilation
-
Adaptive Equipment
-
Consulting, Case Management, and Advocacy
-
Clinical Decision Analysis
FACULTY
Clinical Faculty:
Stephanie Kostsuca, PT, DPT, CCS (Program Director)
Crystal Gluch, PT, DPT, CCS
Marissa Demers, PT, DPT, GCS
Core Academic Faculty:
Stephanie Kostsuca, PT, DPT, CCS
Crystal Gluch, PT, DPT, CCS
Adjunct Faculty
Alexandria Sciaky, PT, DPT, CCS
Rachele Burriesci PT, DPT, GCS, CCS
Morgan Johanson, PT, CCS
ADMISSION REQUIREMENTS
1. The applicant must be a graduate of a CAPTE (Commission for Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education) accredited physical therapy program and hold a current license to practice physical therapy in a state in the United States of America. Work experience as an acute care and/or cardiopulmonary physical therapist is preferred but not required. Applicants must be a citizen of the United States of America.
2. Acceptance will be based on interest, ability, and aptitude for a career as a physical therapist in a cardiopulmonary setting. Desirable applicants include those who:
-
Completed a clinical experience which included cardiopulmonary physical therapy practice as part of the requirements for a degree in physical therapy under the direct supervision of a Clinical Specialist in Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Physical Therapy
- Possess superior verbal and written communication skills
- Have experience in data collection, analysis, and publication
- Possess strong fundamentals in the principles of clinical reasoning and the application of examination and treatment procedures related to the practice of physical therapy
- Exhibit high standards of professional behavior.
3. Residents will be selected by the Admissions Committee and their decision will be final. Superior candidates will be given an interview, which is conducted by one or more members of the admissions committee. Candidates are assessed in the areas of commitment, knowledge of the purpose of the program, interests (as outlined above), and attitude. Good candidates will possess qualities of flexibility, team building, leadership, professionalism and desire to learn.
DISABILITY REQUIREMENTS
Students requesting disability accommodations must do so by filing a disability accommodation request in writing with the program coordinator at the time of application.
APPLICATION PROCESS
Go to the RF-PTCAS web site to submit your application. CLICK HERE to access the link.
Deadlines are as Follows: Applications are due March 15 each year with interviews in April and a final decision by April 30th. Applications will continue to be accepted until the position is filled.
FURTHER INFORMATION:
Download a copy of the Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Physical Therapy Post-Professioinal Residency Program Information Frequenty Asked Questions.
For further information you may contact:
Stephanie Kostsuca PT, DPT, CCS
PT Residency Program Director
VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System
2215 Fuller Road
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48105
Telephone: 734-845-3334
Email: Stephanie.Kostsuca@va.gov
This information represents what is current at the time of printing this publication and is subject to change. Applicants should contact the Cardiopulmonary Physical Therapy Residency Program at VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System to verify the requirements for the year for which the residency application will be made.
It is the policy of the VA Cardiopulmonary PT Residency Program to recruit, admit, and retain participants on a nondiscriminatory basis. Specifically, the program does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, color, gender, age, national or ethnic origin, sexual orientation, nd disability or health status.
|Program Year
|Program Graduation Rate by Year
|Board Exam Pass Rate by Year
|Overall Program Board Exam Pass Rate
|Program Year|2018
|2018
|Program Graduation Rate by Year
|100%
|Board Exam Pass Rate by Year
|100%
|Overall Program Board Exam Pass Rate
|Program Year|2019
|2019
|Program Graduation Rate by Year
|100%
|Board Exam Pass Rate by Year
|2018 grad did not pass
|Overall Program Board Exam Pass Rate
|Program Year|2020
|2020
|Program Graduation Rate by Year
|100%
|Board Exam Pass Rate by Year
|100% *including retake from 2018
|Overall Program Board Exam Pass Rate
|100%
The predoctoral internship in clinical and counseling psychology at the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System (VAAAHS), located in Ann Arbor, Michigan, is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The Doctoral Internship Training Program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The most recent Accreditation visit for this Program was in July, 2017. Questions about accreditation status, the accreditation process or comments regarding this program can be addressed to the Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation, American Psychological Association, 750 First Street N.E., Washington DC, 20002 (Telephone:202-336-5979; TDD/TTY 202-336-6123; Fax 202-336-5978). The Internship has been in continuous operation as an APA Accredited program since 1983.
The VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System offers clinical psychology internships on a competitive basis to U.S. citizens who are pursuing a doctoral degree in clinical or counseling psychology from APA-accredited institutions only. The orientation of the program best conforms to a scientist-practitioner or practitioner-scholar model. To be considered, students must demonstrate completion of at least three years of graduate course work and a combined minimum of 450 combined hours of formal Practicum Training in assessment and intervention. Other requirements conform to the criteria promulgated by The Council of University Directors of Clinical Psychology (CUDCP). Applicants must be certified as ready for internship by their Director of Training. The internship operates utilizing many resources from the University of Michigan Medical School; the VAAAHS’s academic partner.
The internship is structured on a major/minor rotation system with rotations lasting six months and ensuring intensive, in depth experiences.
Program Overview
Our educational program operates within a comprehensive health care system committed to delivering high quality medical and dental care to a wide range of patients including medically compromised outpatients as well as hospitalized inpatients. The VA is a national leader in providing advanced education to health care providers.
This program offers a year of opportunity to gain experience in treating a wide variety of patients including routine and advanced restorative procedures, endodontics, periodontics, oral surgery, implants, prosthodontics, and complex reconstructive cases. By working with experienced faculty and participating in the didactic activities on a daily basis, the resident will become proficient in clinical judgment, clinical skills and medical risk assessment. Two distinct advantages of the program here at VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System are the abundance and variety of clinical opportunities, and that finances are not a limiting factor in a patient’s treatment options.
The VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System now offers an optional 2nd year in our General Practice Residency in Dentistry, for more information please contact Dr. Deb DesRosiers, Program Director.
If you are an American citizen and have graduated from a US dental school, we encourage you to review Requirements for Application, download and complete the VA Application Form (10-2850b) and apply to our highly rated program.
Thank you for your interest in our program. We welcome and encourage you to visit our facility!
On behalf of the Veterans Affairs (VA) Ann Arbor Healthcare System, we would like to welcome you to our healthcare system and pharmacy residency programs. The VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System offers an exciting and progressive clinical pharmacy environment with numerous learning opportunities. As a well-respected tertiary referral center affiliated with the University of Michigan, Wayne State University, and University of Toledo, we are experiencing unprecedented growth.
We care for Veterans residing in southeastern Michigan and northwestern Ohio and northern Indiana and employ over 70 dedicated clinical pharmacists providing high quality, cost-effective pharmaceutical care in a wide range of programs.
Pharmacy residency is an exciting and unique time to focus on learning and refining clinical skills. We are dedicated to providing residents with a variety of high-quality learning experiences. We believe that a residency year should be customized to the resident’s specific interests, strengths and enhancing relative weaknesses. At the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System, it is our goal to guide the residents on their journey to become highly trained and independent pharmacists.
Purpose Statement
The purpose of the VAAAHS PGY1 Pharmacy Residency is to build on the Doctor of Pharmacy education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for postgraduate year two (PGY-2) pharmacy residency training.
The Clinical Psychology Consortium provides specialty training in the acquisition and application of evidence-based practice in clinical adult psychology. Clinical training occurs in inter-professional settings with a specialized research emphasis for each resident. In keeping with the goals of the broader training program, the Clinical Psychology Consortium develops professionals with the specialty training necessary to accurately assess, diagnose, and provide treatment to individuals with a variety of psychiatric challenges throughout their lifespan. Residents select a preferred primary site (MICHMED or VAAAHS) when applying to the program, although clinical and research experiences can be obtained at either site. Our program prepares residents to direct clinical programs, educate professional psychologists, and perform programmatic research. Clinical research opportunities are available in the following areas: mood and anxiety disorders; women’s mental health; sleep disorders and health psychology; PTSD; substance use disorders; psychotic disorders; and mental health recovery.
For the 2019-2020 class, the MICHMED/VAAAHS Clinical Psychology Consortium will be recruiting 4 residents for the following positions (more than one position can be ranked per applicant):
- MICHMED-Adult (1 position available)
- VAAAHS-Adult (2 positions available)
- VAAAHS-Adult Women’s (1 position available)Main Landing Page for the Psychology Training Network https://medicine.umich.edu/dept/psychiatry/education/psychology-postdoctoral-training/specialty-areas/clinical-psychology-consortium
- Clinical Psychology Consortium
In compliance with the VHA Office of Academic Affiliation, and for health profession trainees (HPT) to qualify for the VA health care system training each trainee must be listed on a Trainee Qualifications and Credentials Verification Letter (TQCVL). This letter must be submitted to the VA facility Director through the VA Designated Education Officer (DEO) prior to appointment.
Trainee Qualifications and Credentials Verification Letter
A Trainee Qualifications and Credentials Verification Letter (TQCVL) is required for all Health Professions Trainees (HPTs). An HPT is an individual appointed to a temporary position in one or more VHA medical facilities performing clinical or research training experiences to satisfy program or degree requirement. The HPT can be either VA-paid or Without Compensation (WOC). Trainee academic levels include undergraduate, graduate, and post-graduate students, interns, residents, and VA advanced fellows; and pre and post-doctoral fellows.
The purpose of the TQCVL is to verify that each trainee meets all eligibility requirements to participate in training at the VA before they receive federal appointment.
The affiliate is required to verify the eligibility list for each trainee, and therefore trainees that do not meet these requirements must not be included.
To complete the TQCVL process:
- Complete the Trainee Qualifications and Credential Verification Letter using the TQCVL Template. The body text of the TQCVL must NOT be modified and must be on the affiliate’s header letter.
- Attach a list of trainees that are covered by the TQCVL using the TQCVL List Template.
- Provide non-US citizen proof of current immigrant, non-immigrant or exchange visitor status.
Email completed documentations to VAAAHPT@va.gov
TQCVL without lists or lists without TQCVL will not be accepted.
Eligibility List
US Citizenship or Documented Immigrant, Non-Immigrant or Exchange Visitor
HPTs who receive a stipend (direct VA‐paid, VA paycheck) must be citizens of the United States (US). Non‐US citizen HPTs will be eligible to receive a without compensation (WOC) appointment if legally able to live and work in the US. Proof will be current immigrant, non‐immigrant or exchange visitor documentation.
US Social Security Number
All HPTs must have a US social security number (SSN) prior to beginning the VA pre‐employment, onboarding process. Do not fingerprint or complete paperwork until an SSN has been issued. HPTs not eligible to apply for an SSN will not be permitted to train at VA.
US Selective Service System Registration
Federal law requires that most males living in the US between the ages of 18 and 26 register with the Selective Service System. Male, for this purpose, is any individual born male on their birth certificate regardless of current gender. Males required to register, but who failed to do so by their 26th birthday may be ineligible for VA appointment.
Proof of Identity
Onboarding requires two source identification documents (IDs) to prove identity. Documents must be unexpired and names on both documents must match.
National Practitioner Data Bank (NPDB)
HPTs who are currently licensed, or who previously held a license in the same or a different discipline, must be screened against the NPDB. Visit the site to perform a self‐query and confirm you are eligible for VA appointment.
List of Excluded Individuals and Entities (LEIE)
The Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General has compiled a list of individuals excluded from participation in Medicare, Medicaid and all other Federal healthcare programs. Visit the site to confirm you are NOT on this list.
Health Requirements
As a condition of appointment, HPTs must; furnish evidence of satisfactory physical condition based on a physical examination in the past 12months; have up‐to‐date vaccinations for healthcare workers as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC); and have undergone baseline tuberculosis (TB) screening and testing per CDC health care personnel guidelines (for direct VA‐paid HPTs, this means within 90-days of hire).
Next Steps
When trainees provide the affiliate with all documentation that supports the requirements mentioned above, it is up to the affiliate to keep these documents for their records. However, the affiliate must attach the non-US citizen proof of current immigrant, non-immigrant or exchange visitor status along with the TQCVL.
If a trainee does not meet the requirements above, they should not be listed on the TQCVL, Trainees are not permitted to participate in a clinical rotation until they meet the criteria on the TQCVL and, as applicable, until reasonable accommodations are made to these requirements. Only after a trainee meets all criteria may a new TQCVL be submitted with their name added to the trainee list. Program director should inform the VA DEO of any pending issues for a specific trainee.
We look forward to partnering with you to enhance your trainees’ learning experience.
In compliance with the VHA Office of Academic Affiliation and the Ann Arbor VA facility each health profession trainee is required to complete the step-by-step onboarding process and submit all forms electronically with time stamped digital signature.
The following are a step-by-step staffing instructions for all Health Profession Trainees (HPT) based on your training agreement with your program which includes Residents and Associated Health Professions. HPT can be a direct VA-pay (stipend) or Without Compensation (WOC).
Please select the appropriate form below and follow all instructions carefully.
All steps must be completed as early as 120 days and no later than 30 days before your start date.
NOTE: "New" means starting a new program. For example, Medical Student to Resident or Resident to Fellow are examples of new program even if all training is done in Ann Arbor.
CLICK HERE to access a list of Frequently Asked Questions
Email VAAAHPT@va.gov with questions.