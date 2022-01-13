Clinical Psychology Training Programs

Clinical Psychology Internship Program

The predoctoral internship in clinical and counseling psychology at the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System (VAAAHS), located in Ann Arbor, Michigan, is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The Doctoral Internship Training Program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The most recent Accreditation visit for this Program was in July, 2017. Questions about accreditation status, the accreditation process or comments regarding this program can be addressed to the Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation, American Psychological Association, 750 First Street N.E., Washington DC, 20002 (Telephone:202-336-5979; TDD/TTY 202-336-6123; Fax 202-336-5978). The Internship has been in continuous operation as an APA Accredited program since 1983.

The VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System offers clinical psychology internships on a competitive basis to U.S. citizens who are pursuing a doctoral degree in clinical or counseling psychology from APA-accredited institutions only. The orientation of the program best conforms to a scientist-practitioner or practitioner-scholar model. To be considered, students must demonstrate completion of at least three years of graduate course work and a combined minimum of 450 combined hours of formal Practicum Training in assessment and intervention. Other requirements conform to the criteria promulgated by The Council of University Directors of Clinical Psychology (CUDCP). Applicants must be certified as ready for internship by their Director of Training. The internship operates utilizing many resources from the University of Michigan Medical School; the VAAAHS’s academic partner.

The internship is structured on a major/minor rotation system with rotations lasting six months and ensuring intensive, in depth experiences.