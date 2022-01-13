Clinical Psychology Training Programs
VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System offers an intensive, full-time Clinical Psychology internship program in a health system setting with inpatient, outpatient, and rehabilitation services. The program provides a unique opportunity to work with male and female Veterans across the adult lifespan experiencing a wide range of physical, emotional and interpersonal problems, while receiving careful supervision from highly skilled psychologists. The Armed Forces of the United States represent one cross-section of our nation with many aspects of diversity represented in the military veteran population.
Clinical Psychology Internship Program
The predoctoral internship in clinical and counseling psychology at the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System (VAAAHS), located in Ann Arbor, Michigan, is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The Doctoral Internship Training Program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The most recent Accreditation visit for this Program was in July, 2017. Questions about accreditation status, the accreditation process or comments regarding this program can be addressed to the Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation, American Psychological Association, 750 First Street N.E., Washington DC, 20002 (Telephone:202-336-5979; TDD/TTY 202-336-6123; Fax 202-336-5978). The Internship has been in continuous operation as an APA Accredited program since 1983.
The VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System offers clinical psychology internships on a competitive basis to U.S. citizens who are pursuing a doctoral degree in clinical or counseling psychology from APA-accredited institutions only. The orientation of the program best conforms to a scientist-practitioner or practitioner-scholar model. To be considered, students must demonstrate completion of at least three years of graduate course work and a combined minimum of 450 combined hours of formal Practicum Training in assessment and intervention. Other requirements conform to the criteria promulgated by The Council of University Directors of Clinical Psychology (CUDCP). Applicants must be certified as ready for internship by their Director of Training. The internship operates utilizing many resources from the University of Michigan Medical School; the VAAAHS’s academic partner.
The internship is structured on a major/minor rotation system with rotations lasting six months and ensuring intensive, in depth experiences.
VA Ann Arbor - University of Michigan Postdoctoral Clinical Psychology Consortium
The Clinical Psychology Consortium provides specialty training in the acquisition and application of evidence-based practice in clinical adult psychology. Clinical training occurs in inter-professional settings with a specialized research emphasis for each resident. In keeping with the goals of the broader training program, the Clinical Psychology Consortium develops professionals with the specialty training necessary to accurately assess, diagnose, and provide treatment to individuals with a variety of psychiatric challenges throughout their lifespan. Residents select a preferred primary site (MICHMED or VAAAHS) when applying to the program, although clinical and research experiences can be obtained at either site. Our program prepares residents to direct clinical programs, educate professional psychologists, and perform programmatic research. Clinical research opportunities are available in the following areas: mood and anxiety disorders; women’s mental health; sleep disorders and health psychology; PTSD; substance use disorders; psychotic disorders; and mental health recovery.
For the 2019-2020 class, the MICHMED/VAAAHS Clinical Psychology Consortium will be recruiting 4 residents for the following positions (more than one position can be ranked per applicant):
- MICHMED-Adult (1 position available)
- VAAAHS-Adult (2 positions available)
- VAAAHS-Adult Women’s (1 position available)Main Landing Page for the Psychology Training Network https://medicine.umich.edu/dept/psychiatry/education/psychology-postdoctoral-training/specialty-areas/clinical-psychology-consortium
- Clinical Psychology Consortium
Serious Mental Illness Treatment Resource and Evaluation Center (SMITREC) National Fellowship
The Advanced Post-doctoral Fellowship Program at the VA Serious Mental Illness Treatment Resource and Evaluation Center (SMITREC) is a two-year National Fellowship affiliated with the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System, in close collaboration with the University of Michigan Department of Psychiatry. Fellows in the training program devote 50-75% of their time to research and the development of products to enhance clinical service delivery, with the remaining 25-50% devoted to direct and indirect service delivery to Veteran patients. The program goals are to provide mentored experiences in research design and implementation, publication of research reports, grant writing, and the development of areas of specialty clinical practice.