Volunteer or donate

We've listed some of the ways you can volunteer below. If you have special skills to offer, please contact us so we can discuss how you can best use your talents to assist our veteran patients.

Van Drivers

Help drive outpatients receiving chemotherapy, dialysis, radiation therapy, and other outpatient appointments. To fill this role, you must have a current driver’s license, automobile insurance, and pass a physical examination. Hours are 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (dependent upon van/site location).

Information Desk Volunteer

Assist patients and visitors with information and clinic locations. Hours are 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon, 12:00 noon - 4:00 p.m. or 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Golf Cart Drivers

Assist in transporting patients and visitors to various clinic locations throughout the medical center. Hours are

8:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon, or 12:00 noon - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Office Assistant

Provide assistance in medical or administrative offices located throughout the medical center and at our Community-based Outpatient Clinics. Duties include filing, answering telephones, and greeting and directing patients. Hours are 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon, or 12:00 noon - 4:00 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Evening/Weekend Recreational Program

Assist Veterans with bingo (call numbers, pass out refreshments/prizes, etc.).

Friendly Visiting

Spend quality time with Veterans on the units who do not have friends/family to visit them during their hospital stay. Flexible hours.