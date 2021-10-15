Volunteer or donate
VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System depends on the goodwill of our supporters. You can make a difference when you help us serve our Veterans.
Volunteering
Volunteers provide many important functions throughout the medical center and help make our veterans' stay more enjoyable. Volunteers can perform a number of services, and a volunteer's talents are closely matched with one of our many assignments.
If you would like to volunteer, please call or visit our Voluntary Service Office. We will be happy to receive your application or discuss how you can assist us in our mission to provide comfort and care to our Nation’s veterans.
We've listed some of the ways you can volunteer below. If you have special skills to offer, please contact us so we can discuss how you can best use your talents to assist our veteran patients.
Van Drivers
Help drive outpatients receiving chemotherapy, dialysis, radiation therapy, and other outpatient appointments. To fill this role, you must have a current driver’s license, automobile insurance, and pass a physical examination. Hours are 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (dependent upon van/site location).
Information Desk Volunteer
Assist patients and visitors with information and clinic locations. Hours are 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon, 12:00 noon - 4:00 p.m. or 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Golf Cart Drivers
Assist in transporting patients and visitors to various clinic locations throughout the medical center. Hours are
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon, or 12:00 noon - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Office Assistant
Provide assistance in medical or administrative offices located throughout the medical center and at our Community-based Outpatient Clinics. Duties include filing, answering telephones, and greeting and directing patients. Hours are 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon, or 12:00 noon - 4:00 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Evening/Weekend Recreational Program
Assist Veterans with bingo (call numbers, pass out refreshments/prizes, etc.).
Friendly Visiting
Spend quality time with Veterans on the units who do not have friends/family to visit them during their hospital stay. Flexible hours.
Giving
Cash donations are used for the comfort and welfare of our veteran patients, including:
- personal hygiene products
- refreshments
- recreational activities
- homeless veterans
- returning Operation Iraqi Freedom/Operation Enduring Freedom (OIF/OEF) veterans
Non-cash contributions are used to make our patients' stay more enjoyable. Items which are accepted include:
- magazines
- coffee
- crosswords
- sudoku
- word find