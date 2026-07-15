Annapolis Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Location and contact information
Address
100 Annapolis Street
Annapolis, MD 21401
Phone number
Main phone:
Hours
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
Prepare for your visit
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First time visitor? Give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call
Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
Making an appointment:
After your initial contact with the Annapolis Vet Center, the Vet Center Director will be notified to call you to schedule an appointment. You can expect a return call within 1-2 business days, and we should be able to schedule your first appointment within 2-10 business days, depending on schedule availabilities.
Anyone in crisis will be seen within the same day.
Contacting us:
You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8387.
Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment:
If you know you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
There is a small, free parking lot located directly behind the Annapolis Vet Center and is accessible from Giddings Av. This parking lot also includes one accessible parking space adjacent to a wheelchair accessible ramp for those in need. There is also free street parking on both Giddings Av, and Annapolis St which are the streets directly next to and in front of the Vet Center.
The Annapolis Vet Center is located less than one mile from the Naval Academy and is accessible by car or public transportation. The closest stops are at the corner of Rowe Blvd. / Taylor Ave, and at MD 450 / USNA Gate 8.
In the spotlight
New Vet Centers and Satellite Locations Announced
To improve access to counseling, we are adding three Vet Centers and six satellite locations across the US and its territories. We will continue to expand our program to meet Veteran demand and provide local support to those who served.
Annapolis Vet Center Groups
Groups include:
- Socialization
- Meditation
- Grief Support
- Vietnam Veteran
- OIF / OEF Veteran
- Spouse Support
- Substance Abuse
- Women's Veteran Connection
Call
Veteran Benefits & Claims Assistance
The DAV will not be at Annapolis Vet Center in July or August. They will return the second Thursday in September (September 10). Please call for information on alternative claims assistance options.
Counseling services
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We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The Annapolis Vet Center has male and female clounselors who can provide services such as:
- Individual counseling for spouses, children, and significant others
- Couples (Marriage and Family Therapy) counseling
- Significant others support group
If someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change, we’re here to support you.
The Annapolis Vet Center offers individual and group bereavement counseling and support to:
- The families of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran's death
- The families of service members who died while serving on active duty
We can also connect you to the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) and the National Cemetery Administration (NCA) for assistance with burial and survivor services.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
At the Annapolis Vet Center, we offer individual and group counseling. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community.
Care at our center includes:
- One-on-one hour-long counseling sessions targeted at your individual needs
- Group counseling for Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans, Vietnam Veterans, Spouses/Significant Others, and more
Evidence-based therapies such as:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I)
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT)
- Prolonged Exposure Therapy (PE)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to anyone from any service era.
The Annapolis Vet Center provides a safe, comfortable location for services with both male and female counselors who can help.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
At the Annapolis Vet Center, we offer individual and group counseling.
Care at our Center includes:
- Anger management
- Stress management
- Emotional regulation
Evidence-based therapies such as:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I)
- Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)
- Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT)
- Prolonged Exposure Therapy (PE)
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Referral services
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We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
The Annapolis Vet Center hosts and participates in Veteran- centered activities and outings that facilitate connection, camaraderie and community such as:
- Fishing trips
- Trips to events and sites of interest in Washington D.C.
- Holiday parties
- Sporting events
Other services
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We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
Reach out to the Annapolis Vet Center if you or your organization would like to learn more about VA Benefits and Services, Veteran culture, and how we can collaborate to support the Veteran community.
We can provide individual or group educational briefings, exhibit at your organizations' events, and establish clinical partnerships with your organizations.
The Annapolis Vet Center partners with organizations like:
- Veteran Service Organizations, community leaders, and elected representatives
- Military installations and units, including the National Guard and Reserve
- Businesses, non-profit organizations, educational institutions, and industries
- Health care systems and providers, members of the clergy, government agencies, and many more
We offer workshops and classes if you want to connect with other Veterans but don't want a group counseling setting.
We provide and host presenters on various topics ranging from health and wellness to VA loans and claims assistance. Some of our presenters and their topics for lunch and learns or other workshops include:
-The Red Cross: mindfulness, heart health, emergency preparedness
-Disabled American Veterans: claims assistance, explanation of benefits, C&P exam overview
-VA Adaptive Sports Therapy: Sports therapy programs and how to access them in Maryland
How Vet Centers are different than a medical clinic
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Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
You may be eligible for Vet Center services no matter your discharge status or eligibility for VA health care. And we encourage you to contact us, even if you’re not sure if you’re eligible. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who can.
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re eligible if you meet any of these service requirements:
- You served on active duty in any combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You provided mortuary services or direct emergency medical care to treat the casualties of war while on active duty, or
- You were a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You served on active duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder, or
- You’re a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, or
- You’re a current member of the Reserve Component assigned to a military command in a drill status, including active Reserves, and you need to address a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma that is related to your military service
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re also eligible for Vet Center services if any of these descriptions is true for you:
- You’re a Vietnam Era Veteran who used Vet Center services before January 2, 2013, or
- You experienced military sexual trauma (anyone from any service era), or
- You currently use any covered VA educational assistance benefits
What are the covered educational assistance benefits?
- Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty
- Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve
- Post-9/11 GI Bill
- Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)
- Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP)
Remember: You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care to be eligible for Vet Center services. You don’t need to have a service-connected disability. And you can have any character of discharge.
You can use our counseling and other support services when your participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or service member in your family. If the Veteran or service member considers you family, so do we.
You can also use our bereavement services if any of these descriptions is true for your family:
-
The Veteran or service member died while serving on active duty, or
-
The Veteran was using Vet Center services at the time of their death, or
-
The Veteran or service member died by suicide
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.
Call us at
Our confidential call center is staffed by combat Veterans from several eras and family members of Veterans.
You can talk to us about your military experience, issues around transitioning out of military service, or trauma. We’ll help connect you to resources and support at a Vet Center near you.