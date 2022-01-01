Contacting us:

First time visitor? Give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call 817-274-0981 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.

You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737.

Making an appointment:

Anyone in crisis will be seen within the same day.

After your initial contact with the Arlington Vet Center, the Vet Center Director will be notified to call you to schedule an appointment. You can expect a return call within 1-2 business days, and we should be able to schedule your first appointment within 2-10 business days, depending on schedule availabilities. You and your counselor will begin to establish and develop a treatment plan that is appropriate to your needs, and follow-up appointments will be scheduled as appropriate as determined by your counselor.

You will receive and be required to complete an intake packet which includes Vet Center Confidentiality, demographic information, release of information, and assessments as appropriate.

Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment:

If you know you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran.

Telehealth:

At the Arlington Vet Center, we offer flexibility by offering a variety of appointment modalities to meet your individual needs to include in-person, video, and phone appointments. Ask how we can complement your in-person care with virtual services.