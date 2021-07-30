 Skip to Content
Address

1100 Tunnel Road
Asheville, NC 28805-2087

Phone numbers

Main phone: 828-298-7911
Mental health clinic: 828-298-7911 x2519

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 24/7
  • Tue: 24/7
  • Wed: 24/7
  • Thu: 24/7
  • Fri: 24/7
  • Sat: 24/7
  • Sun: 24/7
Prepare for your visit

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability: Charles George Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center campus has wheelchairs upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building. 

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Local transit services

Other services

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

Hours

Lobby entrance: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

General visiting:  Visiting is permitted in the Main Lobby, but is not permitted in the outpatient waiting area.

Seriously ill patients

Visitors are permitted at the discretion of the professional staff.

Hospice

No Restrictions on visitor hours.

Visitor policies

Children under age 12 are only permitted with the permission of the physician and charge nurse. They must be accompanied by an adult.

Number of Visitors

No more than two visitors are permitted to visit patients at a time.

Clergy

Members of the clergy are welcome to visit patients who are members of their particular religious group at any time at the discretion of the unit physician or nurse.

Exceptions

For the health and well-being of a patient, the attending physician may limit, restrict, or deny visitation. We apologize for any inconvenience when this occurs, and appreciate your understanding that it may be medically necessary.

See VA Asheville's full visitation policy

Visitors are not permitted to stay overnight in the medical center itself. Here are some other options.

Nearby hotels

When booking, ask for the hospital rate. Many hotels have shuttle service to VA hospitals. Check with the hotel you’re staying at.

NOTE: These links are provided for your convenience only. VA Asheville Healthcare System does not endorse and is not responsible for the content on the linked web sites.

Visit Asheville

The official tourism and promotion agency for Asheville has up-to-date listings for area hotels, as well as activities, transportation, restaurants, shops and more. Visit Asheville

Food and drink

Veterans Canteen Service (VCS) Patriot Café

Serves hot and cold entrees, beverages and desserts.

Building 47
Basement
Hours
Monday through Friday, 6:45 a.m. to  4:00 p.m. ET
Closed weekends

VCS Patriot Brew (Starbucks)

Hot and cold entrees, beverages and desserts and snacks.

Main Hospital 
First floor
Hours
Monday through Friday, 6:45 a.m. to  5:00 p.m. ET
Closed weekends

Vending machines

Drinks and snacks are available around the clock.

Retail

VCS Patriot Store 

A full-service retail store with such products as electronics, cosmetics, toiletries, and clothing. Purchases are tax-free.

Medical Center Atrium
Hours
Sunday: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET; Monday through Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET; Saturday: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET

Veterans have access to traditional library services at VA Asheville:

  • Newspapers, books and magazines
  • Internet access
  • Assistance with researching and reference
  • Borrowing books
  • Veteran and family consumer health materials

Chaplains

When you’re admitted, you can request or decline visits by a VA chaplain. Our chaplains provide spiritual, pastoral, and emotional care for you and your family, in accordance with your own beliefs and practices. This includes locating clergy or religious leaders in the community for needs that our chaplain staff cannot meet.

Interfaith chapel

The chapel is open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. The chapel also hosts regularly scheduled services for many denominations.

Learn how to request chaplain services during your stay at VA Asheville.

Use this map to help you get around the campus.

Health services offered here

Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.

