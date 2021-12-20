 Skip to Content

WNC VA Health Care System partners with NCWorks to host VA job fair

PRESS RELEASE

January 7, 2022

Asheville , NC — The Western North Carolina VA Health Care System is looking for some new employees. The Health Care System has partnered with NC Works – the state’s workforce development center – to host a job fair Jan. 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the NCWorks Career Center in Asheville.

The address for the job fair is:

NCWorks Career Center Asheville

48 Grove Street

Asheville, North Carolina, 28801

Phone: 828-251-6200

 

The Health Care System is encouraging both veterans and non-veterans to apply, and it will be hiring applicants for the following positions:

 

Registered Nurses

Licensed Practical Nurses

Nursing Assistants

Emergency Medical Technicians

Medical Support Assistants

Advanced Medical Support Assistants

Food Service Workers

Housekeeping Aides

Intermediate Care Technicians (former Military Corpsmen/Medics)

Police Officers

 

Additionally, the Veterans Canteen Service will be hiring Food Service Workers and Retail Salesclerks.

 

Representatives from the Health Care System will be on hand to answer questions and assist applicants with the application process.

 

Working with the VA offers a strong starting salary based on education, training, and experience as well as periodic pay raises that address inflation and local market changes.

 

Employment also includes comprehensive benefits including insurance, paid leave, flexible savings accounts and more. There are plenty of opportunities for advancement as well as a Federal Retirement Plan.

Media contacts

Vance Janes, Public Affairs Officer

828-298-7911, ext. 4446

vance.janes@va.gov

Download media assets
###
