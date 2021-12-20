WNC VA Health Care System partners with NCWorks to host VA job fair
PRESS RELEASE
January 7, 2022
Asheville , NC — The Western North Carolina VA Health Care System is looking for some new employees. The Health Care System has partnered with NC Works – the state’s workforce development center – to host a job fair Jan. 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the NCWorks Career Center in Asheville.
The address for the job fair is:
NCWorks Career Center Asheville
48 Grove Street
Asheville, North Carolina, 28801
Phone: 828-251-6200
The Health Care System is encouraging both veterans and non-veterans to apply, and it will be hiring applicants for the following positions:
Registered Nurses
Licensed Practical Nurses
Nursing Assistants
Emergency Medical Technicians
Medical Support Assistants
Advanced Medical Support Assistants
Food Service Workers
Housekeeping Aides
Intermediate Care Technicians (former Military Corpsmen/Medics)
Police Officers
Additionally, the Veterans Canteen Service will be hiring Food Service Workers and Retail Salesclerks.
Representatives from the Health Care System will be on hand to answer questions and assist applicants with the application process.
Working with the VA offers a strong starting salary based on education, training, and experience as well as periodic pay raises that address inflation and local market changes.
Employment also includes comprehensive benefits including insurance, paid leave, flexible savings accounts and more. There are plenty of opportunities for advancement as well as a Federal Retirement Plan.
Vance Janes, Public Affairs Officer
828-298-7911, ext. 4446