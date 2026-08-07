Programs
Explore Atlanta VA's diverse program offerings, which include patient health care, cutting-edge clinical research, and other specialties.
Access
Compact Act
The COMPACT Act guarantees Veterans in suicidal crisis can go to any VA or non-VA health care facility for free emergency health care.
Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program
Reach out to us if you are experiencing Intimate Partner Violence
If you are using violence or aggression in your relationship:
Care we provide at the Atlanta VA: Strength at Home
Call for more information: 404-321-6111, ext. 127114
Additional information can be found here.
Patient Aligned Care Team Social Work (PACT Social Work)
Each Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) has a Social Worker assigned to work with Veterans on that team. PACT Social workers are part of the Veterans Health Administration’s (VA) New Models of Care initiative, delivering team-based, patient-centered, and whole-person care to Veterans.
Additional details listed here.
Recreation Therapy/Creative Arts Therapy
What is Recreation Therapy (RT)?
A treatment service designed to restore, remediate and rehabilitate a person’s level of functioning and independence in life activities, to promote health and wellness, and to reduce or eliminate the activity limitations/restrictions caused by an illness or disabling condition. RT is an evidence-based, goal-oriented therapy that focuses on the enhancement of physical, cognitive, emotional and social skills, as well as, leisure development, adaptation to real or perceived barriers and reintegration back into the community with chosen life pursuits.
Benefits included but not limited to:
- Adapted leisure lifestyle
- Improve community re-entry
- Physical fitness/conditioning
- Relaxation/stress management
- Time management
- Creative expression
- Increase self-esteem
- Acquire new leisure skills
- Increase social skills
- Increase adjustment to illness or disability
Fun
Who are Recreation Therapists?
Recreation Therapists have a minimum baccalaureate degree and may be certified as a CTRS (Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist) by the National Council for Therapeutic Recreation Certification (NCTRC) after passing a written, knowledge-based examination. Re-certification is required every five years and approved continuing education is mandatory. RTs are professionally trained practitioners who:
- Individually assess each patient/client
- Design specific therapeutic goals
- Plan intervention programs
- Implement safe and effective evidence-based recreational therapy interventions
- Document interventions provided/chart patient progress
- Evaluate the effectiveness of intervention programs
- Manage recreation therapy practice
What is Creative Arts Therapy (CAT)?
“Creative Arts Therapies are the evidence-based use of art interventions and creative processes to address treatment goals and optimize health and wellness." - National Coalition for Creative Arts Therapies Association. Creative Arts Therapy programs include the following disciplines: Art Therapy, Dance/Movement Therapy, Drama Therapy, and Music Therapy. Atlanta VA Healthcare System is now offering Art Therapy to Veterans enrolled in VA health care.
Who are Creative Arts Therapists? (+expand all)
Creative arts therapists are nationally certified clinical professionals who use arts modalities and creative processes to promote wellness and rehabilitation through unique personal interactions. Each creative arts therapy discipline has its own set of professional standards and requisite qualifications. Creative arts therapists are highly skilled, credentialed professionals having completed extensive coursework and clinical training.
-Art Therapy: Is the therapeutic use of art making, within a professional relationship, by people who experience illness, trauma, or challenges in living, and by people who seek personal development.
-Dance Therapy: Is the psychotherapeutic use of movement and dance for emotional, cognitive, social, behavioral and physical conditions.
-Drama Therapy: Is the intentional use of theatre techniques to facilitate personal growth and promote health, thus treating individuals with a range of mental health, cognitive and developmental disorders.
-Music Therapy: Is the clinical and evidence-based use of music interventions to accomplish individualized goals within a therapeutic relationship by a credentialed professional who has completed an approved music therapy program. The therapist uses music and all of its facets-physical, emotional, mental, social, aesthetic, and spiritual-to help Veterans to improve or maintain their health.
Who can we serve and how we serve? (+ expand all)
Recreation therapy and creative arts therapy cover a wide spectrum of neurological, orthopedic, medical, surgical, and mental (behavioral) health conditions. Special populations included but not limited to:
- Amputation
- Cardiac Rehabilitation
- Chronic Illness & Pain Management
- Drug and Alcohol Abuse
- General Medical and Surgical
- Geriatrics
- Mental Health
- Musculoskeletal
- Neurological Disorders
- Orthopedic Disorders
- Post-Traumatic Stress
- Pulmonary
- Spinal Cord Injuries
- Palliative Care & Hospice
- Skilled Nursing Care
- Traumatic Brain Injury
- Visually Impairment
Recreation Therapists provide state- of-the- art and evidence-based care to Veterans and Servicemembers. VA’s provision of evidence-based medical and rehabilitation care is supported through a system-wide collaboration with Joint Commission, and Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities to achieve and maintain national accreditation for VA Acute Care and Rehabilitation Programs. Therapeutic interventions can be conducted in a combination of treatment options such as individual counseling or therapy, group therapy, community reintegration. The five domains of recreation therapy and creative arts therapy are physical, social, emotional, cognitive, and spiritual.
Where can you find us within Atlanta VA Healthcare System? (+expand all)
Special populations Recreation Therapy/Creative Arts Therapy staff treat within the Atlanta VA Healthcare System included but not limited to:
-Mental Health (Inpatient, Domiciliary, Outpatient Creative Arts Therapy-Art Therapy)
-Adaptive Sports (Amputation, SCI/D, Visual Impairment)
-Psychosocial Rehabilitation Recovery Center (PRRC)
-Community Living Center (CLC)
-Housing and Urban Development Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH)
-Home Based Primary Care (HBPC)
-Whole Health (Yoga Instructor and Tai Chi instructor coming soon)
*Consults for our services can be found in CPRS under the 188 Recreation and Creative Arts Therapy :
Adaptive Sports
Creative Arts Therapy (inpatient/outpatient option)
Whole Health for Life
National Programs and Special Events (+expand all)
The VA sponsors or participates in multiple national events that support, promote, and improve Veterans’ physical, social, emotional, and creative talents. Veterans, employees, and volunteers who support these programs all share a strong sense of purpose, commitment, integrity, and comradery.
These events include:
- National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic
- National Veterans Creative Arts Festival
- National Veterans Wheelchair Games
- National Veterans Golden Age Games
- National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic
- National Disabled Veterans Golf Clinic
- Valor Games Southeast hosted by Bridge II Sports
Points of Contact (+ expand all, pictures to come):
HBPC: Vacant
CLC: Cocoa Barganier (cocoa.barganier@va.gov), Elisabeth Bennett (elisabeth.bennett@va.gov), or Shalyn Alexander
Creative Arts Therapy (Art Therapy)-Kari Ruff (kari.ruff@va.gov)
Adaptive Sports: Vacant
Domiciliary: Martha Webb
PRRC: Sebastian Robinson (Henderson Mill
Inpatient Mental Health: Davis Simms or Elikah Nau (4
HUD-VASH: Varrenza Baker(VA cell
Veteran Response Team
The Veteran Response Team (VRT) is a collaboration between VA, police, health professionals, and community partners. The VRT mission is to compassionately respond to Veterans in crisis and to help reduce unnecessary incarceration by connecting them to appropriate treatment and supportive services. VRT Resources include Mental Health, Homelessness, Substance Use, Intimate Partner Violence, Veterans Justice Outreach Specialist, LGBTQ+ and Peer Support Specialists.
Find more information at the Veteran Response Team page.
Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment Programs
We can help you reach your job and career goals with one-on-one support, counseling, and training.
We help Veterans with physical and mental health challenges find and keep jobs. We help you find jobs through our long-term partnerships with business, industry, and government agencies. We offer 3 services:
- Our transitional work program matches Veteran’s skills with a specific job and provides supervision to help them gain work experience
- Our supported employment program provides long-term support for Veterans with serious mental illnesses or physical disabilities to help them compete for jobs in their communities
- Our vocational assistance program trains Veterans living at our residential facility to improve their job search and career development skills
Whole Health
Whole Health is VA’s approach to care that supports your health and well-being. Whole Health centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. This means your health team will get to know you as a person to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.