What is Recreation Therapy (RT)?

A treatment service designed to restore, remediate and rehabilitate a person’s level of functioning and independence in life activities, to promote health and wellness, and to reduce or eliminate the activity limitations/restrictions caused by an illness or disabling condition. RT is an evidence-based, goal-oriented therapy that focuses on the enhancement of physical, cognitive, emotional and social skills, as well as, leisure development, adaptation to real or perceived barriers and reintegration back into the community with chosen life pursuits.

Benefits included but not limited to:

Adapted leisure lifestyle

Improve community re-entry

Physical fitness/conditioning

Relaxation/stress management

Time management

Creative expression

Increase self-esteem

Acquire new leisure skills

Increase social skills

Increase adjustment to illness or disability

Fun

Who are Recreation Therapists?

Recreation Therapists have a minimum baccalaureate degree and may be certified as a CTRS (Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist) by the National Council for Therapeutic Recreation Certification (NCTRC) after passing a written, knowledge-based examination. Re-certification is required every five years and approved continuing education is mandatory. RTs are professionally trained practitioners who:

Individually assess each patient/client

Design specific therapeutic goals

Plan intervention programs

Implement safe and effective evidence-based recreational therapy interventions

Document interventions provided/chart patient progress

Evaluate the effectiveness of intervention programs

Manage recreation therapy practice

What is Creative Arts Therapy (CAT)?

“Creative Arts Therapies are the evidence-based use of art interventions and creative processes to address treatment goals and optimize health and wellness." - National Coalition for Creative Arts Therapies Association. Creative Arts Therapy programs include the following disciplines: Art Therapy, Dance/Movement Therapy, Drama Therapy, and Music Therapy. Atlanta VA Healthcare System is now offering Art Therapy to Veterans enrolled in VA health care.

Who are Creative Arts Therapists? (+expand all)

Creative arts therapists are nationally certified clinical professionals who use arts modalities and creative processes to promote wellness and rehabilitation through unique personal interactions. Each creative arts therapy discipline has its own set of professional standards and requisite qualifications. Creative arts therapists are highly skilled, credentialed professionals having completed extensive coursework and clinical training.

-Art Therapy: Is the therapeutic use of art making, within a professional relationship, by people who experience illness, trauma, or challenges in living, and by people who seek personal development.

-Dance Therapy: Is the psychotherapeutic use of movement and dance for emotional, cognitive, social, behavioral and physical conditions.

-Drama Therapy: Is the intentional use of theatre techniques to facilitate personal growth and promote health, thus treating individuals with a range of mental health, cognitive and developmental disorders.

-Music Therapy: Is the clinical and evidence-based use of music interventions to accomplish individualized goals within a therapeutic relationship by a credentialed professional who has completed an approved music therapy program. The therapist uses music and all of its facets-physical, emotional, mental, social, aesthetic, and spiritual-to help Veterans to improve or maintain their health.

Who can we serve and how we serve? (+ expand all)

Recreation therapy and creative arts therapy cover a wide spectrum of neurological, orthopedic, medical, surgical, and mental (behavioral) health conditions. Special populations included but not limited to:

Amputation

Cardiac Rehabilitation

Chronic Illness & Pain Management

Drug and Alcohol Abuse

General Medical and Surgical

Geriatrics

Mental Health

Musculoskeletal

Neurological Disorders

Orthopedic Disorders

Post-Traumatic Stress

Pulmonary

Spinal Cord Injuries

Palliative Care & Hospice

Skilled Nursing Care

Traumatic Brain Injury

Visually Impairment

Recreation Therapists provide state- of-the- art and evidence-based care to Veterans and Servicemembers. VA’s provision of evidence-based medical and rehabilitation care is supported through a system-wide collaboration with Joint Commission, and Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities to achieve and maintain national accreditation for VA Acute Care and Rehabilitation Programs. Therapeutic interventions can be conducted in a combination of treatment options such as individual counseling or therapy, group therapy, community reintegration. The five domains of recreation therapy and creative arts therapy are physical, social, emotional, cognitive, and spiritual.

Where can you find us within Atlanta VA Healthcare System? (+expand all)

Special populations Recreation Therapy/Creative Arts Therapy staff treat within the Atlanta VA Healthcare System included but not limited to:

-Mental Health (Inpatient, Domiciliary, Outpatient Creative Arts Therapy-Art Therapy)

-Adaptive Sports (Amputation, SCI/D, Visual Impairment)

-Psychosocial Rehabilitation Recovery Center (PRRC)

-Community Living Center (CLC)

-Housing and Urban Development Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH)

-Home Based Primary Care (HBPC)

-Whole Health (Yoga Instructor and Tai Chi instructor coming soon)

*Consults for our services can be found in CPRS under the 188 Recreation and Creative Arts Therapy :

Adaptive Sports

Creative Arts Therapy (inpatient/outpatient option)

Whole Health for Life

National Programs and Special Events (+expand all)

The VA sponsors or participates in multiple national events that support, promote, and improve Veterans’ physical, social, emotional, and creative talents. Veterans, employees, and volunteers who support these programs all share a strong sense of purpose, commitment, integrity, and comradery.

These events include:

Points of Contact (+ expand all, pictures to come):

HBPC: Vacant

CLC: Cocoa Barganier (cocoa.barganier@va.gov), Elisabeth Bennett (elisabeth.bennett@va.gov), or Shalyn Alexander )

Creative Arts Therapy (Art Therapy)-Kari Ruff (kari.ruff@va.gov)

Adaptive Sports: Vacant

Domiciliary: Martha Webb )

PRRC: Sebastian Robinson (Henderson Mill ) or Tre’Quon Hicks (West Cobb- )

Inpatient Mental Health: Davis Simms or Elikah Nau (4 )

HUD-VASH: Varrenza Baker(VA cell ), Keesha Brown (VA cell ), Latonya Davis (VA cell ), Frebrena Stone (VA cell )