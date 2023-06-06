What is PACT Act and how does it affect you?

The PACT Act expands eligibility for VA health care to Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-9/11 eras. The PACT Act:

Added more than 20 new presumptive conditions for burn pits and other toxic exposures.

Added more presumptive exposure locations for Agent Orange and radiation.

We have information on these two changes to help you see how the PACT Act may affect your benefits.