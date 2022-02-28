Participating in Research Studies
How to Participate in a Research Study
Research - Information and Participation
I am interested in Clinical Research at the Atlanta VA. How can I get more information?
Take a look at our clinical trials*. Here you can find projects that are currently seeking volunteers as well as contact information.
What is MVP and how can I participate?
The Atlanta VA is a recruiting site for the nationwide Million Veterans Program (MVP), a research study that is open to all veteran users of the VA healthcare system. The project involves a one-time visit with a research coordinator, filling out questionnaires at home, and providing a blood sample. Researchers will use the questionnaire data, information from the veteran’s electronic medical record, and genetic testing on the blood sample to study causes of disease in veterans. The Atlanta VA contact for the study is Vidisha Tanukonda and the Atlanta VA site principal investigator is Peter Wilson, MD. For more information, please call the Million Veterans Program staff toll-free at 866-441-6075. http://www.atlanta.va.gov/Million_Veteran_program.asp
How can I learn more about what it means to participate in VA research?
- Visit the Clinical Studies Center located on the the 11th floor of the main hospital or call 404-321-6111, extension 4934 for more information about participating in research at the AVAMC
- Or, for more educational materials for veterans are available here
- Joining a Research Study: http://www.research.va.gov/for_veterans/default.cfm
- Volunteering in Research – questions to ask if becoming involved in research http://www.research.va.gov/for_veterans/volunteering-faq.cfm
- Facebook – does a good job of showcasing research successes and accolades www.facebook.com/VAResearch
- Research Currents Magazine - http://www.research.va.gov/currents/default.cfm