PACT Act Awareness Open House

If you were exposed to toxic substances while serving in the military, a new law called the PACT Act may make you eligible for VA benefits and health care. The PACT Act will benefit millions of Veterans of the Vietnam War, Gulf War and post-9/11 eras who were exposed to toxic fumes, burn pits, Agent Orange, radiation and other environmental hazards. Survivors of toxic-exposed-Veterans—and Veterans who served in specific countries in Africa, the Middle East and Southwest Asia—are also potentially eligible.

During the week of December 10 to 17—the “PACT Act Week of Action”—more than 90 VA facilities around the country will be holding in-person town halls to provide information on what this historic law could mean for Veterans and their family members. There will be at least one event in all 50 states, as well as in Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. We at VA want all eligible Veterans and survivors to apply for their PACT Act-related health care and benefits now.

Veterans in attendance can get help enrolling in VA health care or applying for VA benefits. Just bring any paperwork you have, like your DD214 or other military paperwork, to one of these town hall events listed below and then leave the rest to VA. If you can’t make it, visit VA.gov/PACT or call 1-800-MYVA411 to learn more about the PACT Act. VA benefits & claims representatives will also be in attendance to answer your disability and compensation questions.