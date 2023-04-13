Community Care
VA Augusta provides care to Veterans through community providers in our catchment area when VA cannot provide the care needed. Community care is based on specific eligibility requirements, availability of VA care, and the needs and circumstances of individual Veterans.
Understanding the VA Community Care Process
To access the image above, please click this link: https://www.va.gov/COMMUNITYCARE/docs/programs/VACC-Process.pdf
Contact and support information
Veteran Care
Office of Integrated Veteran Care (IVC)
National Contact Center
877-881-7618
Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–9 p.m. ET
• Option 1 for Veterans
• Option 2 for Providers
Adverse Credit Reporting and Debt Collection
866-400-1238
Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–8 p.m. ET
Contact your VA referring provider or your local VA community care office for the following services. You can also call the IVC National Contact Center.
- General Billing and Copayment Questions
- Eligibility and Consults
- Scheduling, Referrals and Authorizations: You must have a VA referral for community care before receiving care. Without a VA referral, you may be responsible for the full cost of care.
- Reauthorization (Additional Care)
Prescriptions and Durable Medical Equipment (DME)
To find an in-network pharmacy, use the VA Facility Locator Tool and select Facility Type: Community pharmacies.
For questions about durable medical equipment (DME), contact your local VA Prosthetic and Sensory Aids Service (PSAS) unit or your referring VA provider. You can also call call the IVC National Contact Center.
Urgent Care
800-MyVA411 | 800-698-2411)
Select option 1 (Urgent Care Information), then option 3 (Urgent Care Information), and then option 1 again (Check Urgent Care Eligibility). Eligibility for urgent care includes flu and COVID-19 vaccines.
More Information
To find an in-network urgent care location, use the VA Facility Locator Tool. You DO NOT need a VA referral or prior authorization to visit an in-network urgent care location. Visit the Urgent Care page for more information.
Find VA Facility Locations Veteran Urgent Care Urgent Care–Information for Providers
Emergency Care
72-hour Notification
If you are seen by a community emergency department, VA must be contacted within 72 hours by you, your representative or the provider. Contact options are listed below:
844-72HRVHA 844-724-7842)
Appropriate VA official at the nearest VA medical facility
More Information
Emergency Care–Information for Providers
Community Care Network (Third-party Administrators)
Optum: VA Augusta is in region 3
Veteran Contact Information
VA Community Care Veteran Portal
877-881-7618
Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m., ET
• Select option 1
Provider Contact Information
VA Community Care Provider Portal
888-901-7407
Monday–Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. local time
More Information
Community Care Network–Information for Providers
Contact Us
To contact VA Augusta's Community Care customer service line, please call 706-733-0188 ext. 33666.