To access the image above, please click this link: https://www.va.gov/COMMUNITYCARE/docs/programs/VACC-Process.pdf

Veteran Care

Office of Integrated Veteran Care (IVC)

National Contact Center

877-881-7618

Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–9 p.m. ET

• Option 1 for Veterans

• Option 2 for Providers

Adverse Credit Reporting and Debt Collection

866-400-1238

Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–8 p.m. ET

Contact your VA referring provider or your local VA community care office for the following services. You can also call the IVC National Contact Center.

General Billing and Copayment Questions

Eligibility and Consults

Scheduling, Referrals and Authorizations : You must have a VA referral for community care before receiving care. Without a VA referral, you may be responsible for the full cost of care.

: You must have a VA referral for community care before receiving care. Without a VA referral, you may be responsible for the full cost of care. Reauthorization (Additional Care)

Prescriptions and Durable Medical Equipment (DME)

To find an in-network pharmacy, use the VA Facility Locator Tool and select Facility Type: Community pharmacies.

For questions about durable medical equipment (DME), contact your local VA Prosthetic and Sensory Aids Service (PSAS) unit or your referring VA provider. You can also call call the IVC National Contact Center.

Urgent Care

800-MyVA411 | 800-698-2411)

Select option 1 (Urgent Care Information), then option 3 (Urgent Care Information), and then option 1 again (Check Urgent Care Eligibility). Eligibility for urgent care includes flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

More Information

To find an in-network urgent care location, use the VA Facility Locator Tool. You DO NOT need a VA referral or prior authorization to visit an in-network urgent care location. Visit the Urgent Care page for more information.

Find VA Facility Locations Veteran Urgent Care Urgent Care–Information for Providers

Emergency Care

72-hour Notification

If you are seen by a community emergency department, VA must be contacted within 72 hours by you, your representative or the provider. Contact options are listed below:

Emergency Care Reporting

844-72HRVHA 844-724-7842)

Appropriate VA official at the nearest VA medical facility

Find VA Facility Locations

More Information

Emergency Care

Emergency Care–Information for Providers

Community Care Network (Third-party Administrators)

Optum: VA Augusta is in region 3

Veteran Contact Information

VA Community Care Veteran Portal

877-881-7618

Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m., ET

• Select option 1

Provider Contact Information

VA Community Care Provider Portal

888-901-7407

Monday–Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. local time

More Information

Community Care Network

Community Care Network–Information for Providers

To contact VA Augusta's Community Care customer service line, please call 706-733-0188 ext. 33666.