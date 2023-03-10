Skip to Content
Podiatric Medicine and Surgery Residency Program

The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center (CNVAMC) in Augusta, Georgia, hosts a 3-year Podiatric Medicine and Surgery Residency (PMSR-RRA). Since the mid 1980’s, CNVAMC has had a Podiatry Residency - graduating one resident per year since its inception. The program gives residents exposure to the needs of Veterans as well as private practice patients in both outpatient and inpatient clinical and surgical environments.

Foot surgery in OR

Residents not only work with the attendings at the CNVAMC, but also work with attendings at Augusta University, and private practices in the Augusta area. This program offers the ability to graduate from a residency approved and accredited by the Council on Podiatric Medical Education (CPME), but it also gives the resident the flexibility to take podiatry in a direction of their own interest. 

Whether the resident wants to focus on research, surgery, medicine, biomechanics, limb salvage, vascular, CNVAMC offers that opportunity.  This residency also offers billing and coding exposure (this is a career long endeavor). Furthermore, through the podiatry and non-podiatry rotations, CNVAMC residents will also experience the influence of medical conditions above the lower leg and ankle, especially cardiovascular, neurologic, lumbar spine etiologies. Residents will experience managing patients in the spinal cord unit. CNVAMC is one of the region’s leading spinal cord injury units. The goal of this residency program is to develop residents into a well-rounded compassionate podiatric physician.

This is a busy residency, as there is only one resident per year. First year residents can expect to be in the OR within the first month. There is no competition with other first year podiatry residents, and teamwork is essential.  This residency requires initiative, motivation, discipline, time-management, and the willingness to always want to learn more.

Podiatrist exams xrays

Medical Students / Clerkships / Externships

Charlie Norwood VAMC also offers clerkship opportunities for students to learn more about the residency program. Though not mandatory to do an externship, students are highly encouraged to rotate within the medical center.

How to apply

We fill one residency position annually and participate in the Central Application Service for Podiatric Residencies for resident selection. Please follow the standard podiatric application process.

About our organization

Training experience

Cadaver Lab

Journal club monthly

Attending and Resident lectures

M&M conferences

Augusta University Orthopedic morning report and lectures

Didactic sessions

Weekly meetings and surgical case reviews

Weekly Vascular conference

Current rotations outside of podiatry

Anesthesiology

Behavioral Science

Emergency Medicine

General Surgery

Infectious Disease

Medical Imaging

Medicine

Orthopedics and Trauma

Pain Management / Addiction Medicine

Pediatric Orthopedics

Plastic Surgery

Rheumatology

Vascular Surgery

Additional benefits

Competitive salary / Medical / Dental

ABFAS / ABPM in-training exams

CME Conferences

BLS/ACLS through Talent Management System (TMS)

Online medical library

Participate in TSP (Thrift Savings Plan)

Free parking

Locations

CNVAMC – Downtown campus

Augusta University

Evans Surgery Center

Surgery Center Columbia County

Augusta Foot and Ankle
We welcome any questions you may have regarding our Podiatric Medicine and Surgery Residency Program
Dr. Sich

George Sich, III DPM

Residency Director

VA Augusta health care

Phone: 706-733-0188 x 33800

Email: George.Sichiii@va.gov

Terria Madison DPM

Podiatrist

VA Augusta health care

Phone: 706-733-0188 x 33800

Email: Terria.Madison@va.gov

Charles Kean DPM

Chief, Podiatry Service

VA Augusta health care

Phone: 706-733-0188 x 33800

Email: Charles.Kean@va.gov

VA Augusta fact Sheet for 2022

Last updated: