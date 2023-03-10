Podiatric Medicine and Surgery Residency Program
The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center (CNVAMC) in Augusta, Georgia, hosts a 3-year Podiatric Medicine and Surgery Residency (PMSR-RRA). Since the mid 1980’s, CNVAMC has had a Podiatry Residency - graduating one resident per year since its inception. The program gives residents exposure to the needs of Veterans as well as private practice patients in both outpatient and inpatient clinical and surgical environments.
Residents not only work with the attendings at the CNVAMC, but also work with attendings at Augusta University, and private practices in the Augusta area. This program offers the ability to graduate from a residency approved and accredited by the Council on Podiatric Medical Education (CPME), but it also gives the resident the flexibility to take podiatry in a direction of their own interest.
Whether the resident wants to focus on research, surgery, medicine, biomechanics, limb salvage, vascular, CNVAMC offers that opportunity. This residency also offers billing and coding exposure (this is a career long endeavor). Furthermore, through the podiatry and non-podiatry rotations, CNVAMC residents will also experience the influence of medical conditions above the lower leg and ankle, especially cardiovascular, neurologic, lumbar spine etiologies. Residents will experience managing patients in the spinal cord unit. CNVAMC is one of the region’s leading spinal cord injury units. The goal of this residency program is to develop residents into a well-rounded compassionate podiatric physician.
This is a busy residency, as there is only one resident per year. First year residents can expect to be in the OR within the first month. There is no competition with other first year podiatry residents, and teamwork is essential. This residency requires initiative, motivation, discipline, time-management, and the willingness to always want to learn more.
Medical Students / Clerkships / Externships
Charlie Norwood VAMC also offers clerkship opportunities for students to learn more about the residency program. Though not mandatory to do an externship, students are highly encouraged to rotate within the medical center.
How to apply
We fill one residency position annually and participate in the Central Application Service for Podiatric Residencies for resident selection. Please follow the standard podiatric application process.
About our organization
Training experience
Cadaver Lab
Journal club monthly
Attending and Resident lectures
M&M conferences
Augusta University Orthopedic morning report and lectures
Didactic sessions
Weekly meetings and surgical case reviews
Weekly Vascular conference
Current rotations outside of podiatry
Anesthesiology
Behavioral Science
Emergency Medicine
General Surgery
Infectious Disease
Medical Imaging
Medicine
Orthopedics and Trauma
Pain Management / Addiction Medicine
Pediatric Orthopedics
Plastic Surgery
Rheumatology
Vascular Surgery
Additional benefits
Competitive salary / Medical / Dental
ABFAS / ABPM in-training exams
CME Conferences
BLS/ACLS through Talent Management System (TMS)
Online medical library
Participate in TSP (Thrift Savings Plan)
Free parking
Locations
CNVAMC – Downtown campus
Augusta University
Evans Surgery Center
Surgery Center Columbia County
Augusta Foot and Ankle
We welcome any questions you may have regarding our Podiatric Medicine and Surgery Residency Program
George Sich, III DPM
Residency Director
VA Augusta health care
Phone: 706-733-0188 x 33800
Email: George.Sichiii@va.gov
Terria Madison DPM
Podiatrist
VA Augusta health care
Phone: 706-733-0188 x 33800
Email: Terria.Madison@va.gov
Charles Kean DPM
Chief, Podiatry Service
VA Augusta health care
Phone: 706-733-0188 x 33800
Email: Charles.Kean@va.gov