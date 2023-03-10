Residents not only work with the attendings at the CNVAMC, but also work with attendings at Augusta University, and private practices in the Augusta area. This program offers the ability to graduate from a residency approved and accredited by the Council on Podiatric Medical Education (CPME), but it also gives the resident the flexibility to take podiatry in a direction of their own interest.

Whether the resident wants to focus on research, surgery, medicine, biomechanics, limb salvage, vascular, CNVAMC offers that opportunity. This residency also offers billing and coding exposure (this is a career long endeavor). Furthermore, through the podiatry and non-podiatry rotations, CNVAMC residents will also experience the influence of medical conditions above the lower leg and ankle, especially cardiovascular, neurologic, lumbar spine etiologies. Residents will experience managing patients in the spinal cord unit. CNVAMC is one of the region’s leading spinal cord injury units. The goal of this residency program is to develop residents into a well-rounded compassionate podiatric physician.

This is a busy residency, as there is only one resident per year. First year residents can expect to be in the OR within the first month. There is no competition with other first year podiatry residents, and teamwork is essential. This residency requires initiative, motivation, discipline, time-management, and the willingness to always want to learn more.