Psychology Training Programs

The Medical College of Georgia (MCG)/Augusta University and the Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) are organized as partners in offering a 12-month, full-time Internship in Clinical Psychology. The program begins in early July and carries an annual stipend of $26,297 (VA-paid tracks) and $30,160 for (MCG/AU-paid tracks). We currently fund ten Interns (6-VA; 4-MCG/AU). The Internship combines a solid grounding in clinical skills with access to a wide range of mental health and medical settings through which an Intern can develop general clinical-counseling skills as well as emphasis training. Our training model focuses on three primary facets of training in the development of professional psychologists: (1) Training in the implementation of essential practice skills in key field settings; (2) Training in an empirical approach to practice (fostering attitudes of empiricism and reflection), and; (3) Training in the provision of care for underserved populations and areas. Our hospitals and clinics are large regional treatment and training centers with more than 1000 combined inpatient beds and a multitude of specialty treatment programs and clinics. Our program partners with East Central Georgia Regional Hospital (ECRH) - a state funded psychiatric hospital that provides care for individuals with serious and chronic mental health disorders. The Augusta Campus of ECRH consists of three primary inpatient units: Adult Mental Health, General Mental Health, and Forensics. Across all training experiences, Interns work in close collaboration with primary care physicians, psychiatrists and other physician specialists, and other allied health professionals to develop skills in providing interdisciplinary health care.

There are two required 4-month rotations:

The General Practice Rotation The Integrated Health Psychology Rotation:

In addition to the generalist training opportunities available, emphasis training is provided through the selection of one of six tracks:

Child and Family (AU funded)

Forensic Psychology (AU funded)

Clinical Health Psychology (2 CNVAMC funded and 1 AU funded)

HIV & LGBTQ Health Disparities Track (AU funded)

Psychology of Women (3 CNVAMC funded)

Trauma Psychology (CNVAMC funded)

*The consortium has notified APA/CoA/OAA in May 2022 of intent to dissolve the consortium agreement. We are fully committed to maintaining accreditation as a consortium until we achieve independent accreditation during this transitional period. We are available to discuss any questions or concerns with regards to this process. Despite the expected changes, we are committed to having high-quality training for the upcoming year and do not anticipate any significant changes to training offered at this time.