Aurora Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include readjustment counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Location and contact information
Address
750 Shoreline Drive
Suite 150
Aurora, IL 60504-6201
Phone number
Main phone:
Hours
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Call 630-585-1853 to speak to one of our friendly staff members. Appointments are not required, but helpful. Same-day services are available.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll check for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in, and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
Parking is available in the rear of the building. Look for the parking signs labeled "Vet Center."
Accessible parking is also available.
In the spotlight
New Vet Centers and Satellite Locations Announced
To improve access to counseling, we are adding three Vet Centers and six satellite locations across the US and its territories. We will continue to expand our program to meet Veteran demand and provide local support to those who served.
Whole health activity groups
Our current Vet Center activities include the following:
- Tai Chi group
- Hiking group (weather pending)
- Book Club
For any questions about these activities, please call us at 630-585-1853.
New Groups Now Forming
Please contact the Aurora Vet Center to inquire about new groups now forming.
Counseling services
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We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Our counselors are trained in a variety of evidence-based family therapies, including these:
- Gottman Family Therapy
- Warrior to Soulmate Curriculum
We offer a spousal support group to provide education about readjustment counseling and concerns of Veterans adjusting to civilian life. This group supports and encourages spouses in their role as a caretaker or family member of our Veteran clients.
Veterans must be engaged in services with us for spouses to participate in the spousal support group.
If someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change, we’re here to support you.
There are all kinds of losses in life, in addition to the death of a loved one. We're also here to support you through difficult life transitions, including:
- Changes in jobs or education
- Divorce
- Coping with issues related to changes in mobility or aging
- At times even retirement can provide a person with difficulty
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
Our counselors are trained in several different areas, including these:
- Cognitive Behavior Therapy for Depression
- Anger Management Techniques
- iRest© Meditation
We offer a virtual Cognitive Writing Group monthly.
We're also currently developing a Dialectical Behavior Therapy Group. There's more to come in the next month! Call for information.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to anyone from any service era.
We meet survivors of MST where they're at. Not only do we offer evidence-based treatments for trauma—such as Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), and Prolonged Exposure Therapy (PE)—but we'll also work with you on boundary setting, internal resource development, and self-care as a start to the more intensive trauma therapies.
We'll set goals for treatment, but we'll do this at your pace and with your collaboration.
Military sexual trauma can happen to anyone. We have both male and female therapists available if you have a preference.
Talk with your counselor about the right approach for you.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer individual, group, and family/couple therapy.
Our counselors are trained in a variety of evidence-based practices, including these:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Prolonged Exposure Therapy (PE)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
Several counselors are trained in mindfulness and meditation practices specific to Veterans and service members.
We offer several wellness-based activities to improve mind-body awareness, including these:
- Tai chi
- Hiking
- Cognitive writing
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Transitioning out of the military can be potentially exciting or maybe stressful. We can help with this transition.
We can also connect you with state and federal benefits related to education and career counseling.
Referral services
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We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Our counselors will assess substance use. We make referrals to the VA Medical Center or local community providers when a higher level of care is needed.
We use harm reduction techniques to help you maintain sobriety or decrease substance use.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We're connected to the wider VA community.
There are county, state, and federal resources available. We can provide contact information to link you with these resources.
If you give permission, your Vet Center counselor can coordinate care with your VAMC providers.
Other services
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We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We're connected to the wider community—both VA and other organizations.
We host open houses so community members, Veterans, service members, and their families can meet our staff and connect with services.
If you'd like to learn more about working with us, please call us.
How Vet Centers are different than a medical clinic
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Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
You may be eligible for Vet Center services no matter your discharge status or eligibility for VA health care. And we encourage you to contact us, even if you’re not sure if you’re eligible. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who can.
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re eligible if you meet any of these service requirements:
- You served on active duty in any combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You provided mortuary services or direct emergency medical care to treat the casualties of war while on active duty, or
- You were a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You served on active duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder, or
- You’re a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, or
- You’re a current member of the Reserve Component assigned to a military command in a drill status, including active Reserves, and you need to address a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma that is related to your military service
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re also eligible for Vet Center services if any of these descriptions is true for you:
- You’re a Vietnam Era Veteran who used Vet Center services before January 2, 2013, or
- You experienced military sexual trauma (anyone from any service era), or
- You currently use any covered VA educational assistance benefits
What are the covered educational assistance benefits?
- Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty
- Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve
- Post-9/11 GI Bill
- Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)
- Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP)
Remember: You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care to be eligible for Vet Center services. You don’t need to have a service-connected disability. And you can have any character of discharge.
You can use our counseling and other support services when your participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or service member in your family. If the Veteran or service member considers you family, so do we.
You can also use our bereavement services if any of these descriptions is true for your family:
-
The Veteran or service member died while serving on active duty, or
-
The Veteran was using Vet Center services at the time of their death, or
-
The Veteran or service member died by suicide
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.
Call us at
Our confidential call center is staffed by combat Veterans from several eras and family members of Veterans.
You can talk to us about your military experience, issues around transitioning out of military service, or trauma. We’ll help connect you to resources and support at a Vet Center near you.