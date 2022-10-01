Aurora Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include readjustment counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Aurora Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
Call 630-585-1853 to speak to one of our friendly staff members. Appointments are not required, but helpful. Same-day services are available.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll check for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in, and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
Parking is available in the rear of the building. Look for the parking signs labeled "Vet Center."
Accessible parking is also available.
In the spotlight at Aurora Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Whole health activity groups
Our current Vet Center activities include the following:
- Tai Chi group
- Hiking group / exercise group
- Movie matinee group
For any questions about these activities, please call us at 630-585-1853.
Cookie exchange and open house
Wednesday, December 14, 2022, from noon to 6:00 p.m.
Join us at the Aurora Vet Center for our very first cookie exchange and open house!
Share your favorite cookies and sweets, meet with our staff, and learn about the Vet Center.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Our counselors are trained in a variety of evidence-based family therapies, including these:
- Gottman Family Therapy
- Warrior to Soulmate Curriculum
We offer a spousal support group to provide education about readjustment counseling and concerns of Veterans adjusting to civilian life. This group supports and encourages spouses in their role as a caretaker or family member of our Veteran clients.
Veterans must be engaged in services with us for spouses to participate in the spousal support group.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
There are all kinds of losses in life, in addition to the death of a loved one. We're also here to support you through difficult life transitions, including:
- Changes in jobs or education
- Divorce
- Coping with issues related to changes in mobility or aging
- At times even retirement can provide a person with difficulty
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
Our counselors are trained in several different areas, including these:
- Cognitive Behavior Therapy for Depression
- Anger Management Techniques
- iRest© Meditation
We offer a virtual Cognitive Writing Group monthly.
We're also currently developing a Dialectical Behavior Therapy Group. There's more to come in the next month! Call for information.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We meet survivors of MST where they're at. Not only do we offer evidence-based treatments for trauma—such as Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), and Prolonged Exposure Therapy (PE)—but we'll also work with you on boundary setting, internal resource development, and self-care as a start to the more intensive trauma therapies.
We'll set goals for treatment, but we'll do this at your pace and with your collaboration.
People of all genders experience military sexual trauma. We have both male and female therapists available if you have a preference.
Talk with your counselor about the right approach for you.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer individual, group, and family/couple therapy.
Our counselors are trained in a variety of evidence-based practices, including these:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Prolonged Exposure Therapy (PE)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
Several counselors are trained in mindfulness and meditation practices specific to Veterans and service members.
We offer several wellness-based activities to improve mind-body awareness, including these:
- Tai chi
- Hiking
- Cognitive writing
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Transitioning out of the military can be potentially exciting or maybe stressful. We can help with this transition.
We can also connect you with state and federal benefits related to education and career counseling.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Our counselors will assess substance use. We make referrals to the VA Medical Center or local community providers when a higher level of care is needed.
We use harm reduction techniques to help you maintain sobriety or decrease substance use.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We're connected to the wider VA community.
There are county, state, and federal resources available. We can provide contact information to link you with these resources.
If you give permission, your Vet Center counselor can coordinate care with your VAMC providers.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We're connected to the wider community—both VA and other organizations.
We host open houses so community members, Veterans, service members, and their families can meet our staff and connect with services.
If you'd like to learn more about working with us, please call us.
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.